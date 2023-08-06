Highlights Tony Mowbray acknowledges tension at Sunderland over transfer market approach but is aligned with the club's long-term vision.

Sunderland's focus is on signing young players who can be developed for promotion, with only one exception in Bradley Dack.

Despite wanting instant success, Mowbray understands the club's model and appreciates the success achieved so far. Sunderland are aiming for top six finish this season.

Tony Mowbray has admitted there is some tension at Sunderland in the difference in approach to the transfer market.

The 59-year-old will want instant success as he looks to build on a side that reached the play-offs last season.

However, the Black Cats have a longer-term view of how to gain their place back in the top flight.

The Championship team has put an emphasis on signing young players that can be moulded into being capable of promotion.

What has Tony Mowbray said about Sunderland's business model?

Sunderland have one of the youngest squads in the division, targeting new signings like Jobe Bellingham and Jensen Seelt, who are 17 and 20 respectively.

Eliezer Mayenda and Luis Semedo are two other young additions that have arrived this summer.

Bradley Dack, 29, is the only new recruit that breaks the norm of the club’s usual signings this summer, joining as a free agent at the request of Mowbray.

The Sunderland manager has admitted that he has to remind himself that instant success isn’t the requirement at the Stadium of Light.

“I think we have to be aligned,” said Mowbray, via The Northern Echo.

“As a coach of my age, I want to win every game and I want to get to the Premier League. want this club to be winning the league, but I have to accept that when I accepted the role, I had long conversations about where the club is and what the model of the club was.

“We discussed what we were going to do in terms of signing players. We’d have to mould them, and we had a decent record of that. Blackburn Rovers were the youngest team in the league that last season, and we did really well, finishing seventh and just missing out on the play-offs on the last day.

“I understand it. I just think it’s such a big club, it’s got so many supporters worldwide, and yet the ownership model want to do it the way they want to do it, and that is absolutely fine.

“In the two-and-a-half years they’ve been here, it’s been nothing but success. Let’s keep on the road. It’s not a case of me stamping my feet and saying, ‘I want better players, I want to sign the best players in the league to get promotion’.

“That’s not the model, that’s not what we’re doing, and that’s fine.”

Sunderland get their Championship campaign underway later this afternoon with a clash at home against newly promoted Ipswich Town.

Jobe Bellingham has joined Sunderland from Birmingham City

Can Sunderland fight for promotion again this season?

Sunderland did extremely well to earn a top six finish in their first year back in the second division.

Their summer business so far has been promising, but it has not necessarily improved the first team squad at Mowbray’s disposal.

The opening game will be a big test of where this team now stands given the fanfare surrounding Ipswich’s return to the Championship.

Sunderland will certainly be aiming to be in the mix for a top six finish again this season, so will be hoping to hit the ground running with a promising performance and result against the Tractor Boys.