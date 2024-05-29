Reading FC Supporters' Trust has issued an update on the progress of a potential takeover of the club.

The future of the Royals has been up in the air for some time now, as current owner Dai Yongge has overseen a disastrous tenure at the club.

Under Yongge's ownership, Reading have suffered a number of fines and points deductions over the years for overspending and then late payment of wages and HMRC bills, but against the odds in 2023-24, they were able to survive in League One.

As well as being told once again by the EFL to either fund the club, or sell it, Yongge eventually signed a letter of intent to sell the club back in March, but as of yet no sale has been processed.

As pictured above, former Royals CEO Nigel Howe has been entrusted by Yongge to oversee the sale of the football club.

Posting via their X account, Supporters' Trust At Reading (@STARReading) delivered an update on the future sale of the club, that included the group holding discussions with Howe.

They wrote: "As Reading fans we are all desperate to see a sale completed. We are in a tough position. Discretion is essential at this stage of negotiations, but we also know Reading fans are anxious for updates.

"This is being made worse by false reporting and inaccurate rumour-mongering. We have spoken to Nigel and he has assured us that he is still working on a deal and as soon as there is something to share it will be shared.

"Put bluntly, there is not yet good news, but - contrary to online speculation - no bad news either. Talks are ongoing. We know how desperate we all are for this situation to be over and for everyone to have some clarity going forward."

Reading FC need a takeover and quick ahead of 2024-25 season

Back in January, Howe stated that there was as many as eight parties who held an interest in buying Reading, but warned that any takeover would take months to complete.

Four months have passed since those comments were made, and the sale of Reading FC seems to be no further down the line than it was then.

One glimmer of hope to cling to that a potential end could be in sight, is that the exclusivity period that Yongge entered into back in March with an unnamed potential buyer, has recently expired.

With no sale being reached with that yet to be revealed party, Yongge is now free once again to speak with other potential buyers, which BBC Radio Berkshire understands there are multiple prospective buyers still interested.

Sources close to BBC Radio Berkshire are saying that Yongge is growing increasingly agitated with the interested party "chipping away" at the price that has been set for the sale of the Select Car Leasing Stadium and the Bearwood Park training centre.

It now appears that Yongge and Howe are ready to move on from those potential buyers, and look to see if they can strike a long-awaited agreement with a different group.

For now though, the wait goes on for Reading fans, who simply want to put this mark on their club's long and proud history behind them, and be able to look towards a brighter future for their football club once again.