‘We have some pride’ – Derby County camp address Leeds United title talk

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has stated that his side still have plenty of pride and will be looking to stop Leeds United winning the Championship title in the East Midlands this weekend.

Cocu’s side have fallen away in the play-off race in recent weeks and attention is now turning to next season.

For Leeds, it is a very different story, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side now only a point away from sealing a return to the Premier League.

When they travel to Pride Park on Sunday, victory for them will secure the title, which would be sweet revenge after Derby knocked Leeds out of the play-offs last season.

For Cocu, he’s looking for his players to play with pride and prevent Leeds from securing the title on their own patch.

As per The Athletic’s Ryan Conway, the Dutchman said: “We have some pride.

“So we’re trying to win every game. We owe it to ourselves and our fans to stop them winning the title in our stadium.”

Earlier this season we Chris Martin struck late for Derby at Elland Road to secure a point for Cocu on his first clash with Leeds. Max Lowe had given Leeds the lead with an own-goal in the first-half.

The Verdict

Despite no fans in the stadium and Derby having nothing to play for, there’s still a lot of needle between them and Leeds.

Last year it spiked with Spygate and the play-offs, whilst this year a fresh chapter is on the horizon as Leeds look to win promotion and the title at Pride Park.

It’s all set up nicely for Marcelo Bielsa and his side, but Derby do, as Cocu states, have a lot of pride and want to stop that.

