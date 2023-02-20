“We have proved that on the pitch” – Lynden Gooch makes confident Sunderland claim

Sunderland wide player Lynden Gooch has revealed his side don’t fear facing anyone despite the fact they are still a work in progress, speaking to the Black Cats’ media team.

The Black Cats have been in fine form recently even without having talisman Ross Stewart at their disposal, with others including Jack Clarke stepping up to the plate to fill the void the Scotsman has created with his absence.

Securing a 1-0 victory over Reading, they then went on to win again last Tuesday as they won 3-1 against a struggling Queens Park Rangers side before returning to the Stadium of Light to face Bristol City.

Having a good opportunity to take nine points from nine, it looked as though they would pick up maximum points when Clarke’s excellent strike put the hosts 1-0 up just before the hour mark.

However, a stoppage-time penalty from Nahki Wells meant they could only take seven, though they will still be happy with their recent efforts as they look to stay in the promotion mix between now and the end of the season.

The Black Cats’ squad is still very young in comparison to many other teams in the division – but they aren’t afraid of coming up against anyone.

That’s according to Gooch, who said: “I think when you are winning games it takes care of itself and there is a good buzz around the place.

“We have kept doing what we were doing from the end of last season and kept that momentum going. We don’t fear anyone, and we have proved that on the pitch no matter who we have played.

“We take it one game at a time and let’s see where we end up.”

The Verdict:

Fearlessness comes with youth and the Black Cats’ strong position will only help their confidence, so you can certainly see why they aren’t afraid of facing anyone at this stage.

They have a strong goalkeeper with Anthony Patterson performing well again this term, Daniel Ballard and Danny Batth could be a solid pairing for the rest of the season, Aji Alese has been a great purchase and Trai Hume has stepped up well in recent times despite conceding a penalty at the weekend.

Their midfield is a little more inexperienced and that’s why adding an older face or two in the middle of the park in the summer could be wise, though Tony Mowbray will be keen not to block the pathway of younger players like Chris Rigg.

It’s just a shame they don’t have Stewart at their disposal because with the likes of Clarke, Amad Diallo and Patrick Roberts behind him, they could have been a formidable quartet between now and the end of this term. Joe Gelhardt will need to step up to the plate in his place.

Their forward department is undoubtedly their weekend at this point – but they still have the ingredients to enjoy a successful next few months.