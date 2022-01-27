Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘We have outgrown him’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as club strikes transfer agreement with EFL Club

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy has joined League Two outfit Port Vale until the end of the season, as confirmed via the club’s website. 

The 30-year-old, who joined from Gillingham in 2019, was a regular for the Tractor Boys last season, however, he has struggled for regular football this time around. 

Christian Walton firmly established himself as number one during the first half of the season, and despite being recalled by Brighton & Hove Albion, the 26-year-old’s deal was made permanent at Portman Road. 

Holy made three appearances for the Suffolk club this season, with all three coming in cup competitions. 

The experienced shot-stopper does have some League One football under his belt this campaign, whilst embarking on a week-long loan spell with Cambridge United in October. 

Progressing through the academy Sparta Prague, and representing the Czech Republic from U16 to U18 level, Holy was unable to pave his way to the first-team in the country’s most successful football club. 

After a couple of loan spells, Gillingham brought the 30-year-old to League One in 2017.

Holy made over 100 appearances in two and a half years of third-tier football, joining the Tractor Boys upon the expiry of his contract with the Gills.

Here, we take a look at how some Ipswich fans on Twitter have reacted to the temporary departure of the 30-year-old…


