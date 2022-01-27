‘We have outgrown him’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as club strikes transfer agreement with EFL Club

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy has joined League Two outfit Port Vale until the end of the season, as confirmed via the club’s website.

The 30-year-old, who joined from Gillingham in 2019, was a regular for the Tractor Boys last season, however, he has struggled for regular football this time around.

Christian Walton firmly established himself as number one during the first half of the season, and despite being recalled by Brighton & Hove Albion, the 26-year-old’s deal was made permanent at Portman Road.

Holy made three appearances for the Suffolk club this season, with all three coming in cup competitions.

The experienced shot-stopper does have some League One football under his belt this campaign, whilst embarking on a week-long loan spell with Cambridge United in October.

Progressing through the academy Sparta Prague, and representing the Czech Republic from U16 to U18 level, Holy was unable to pave his way to the first-team in the country’s most successful football club.

After a couple of loan spells, Gillingham brought the 30-year-old to League One in 2017.

Holy made over 100 appearances in two and a half years of third-tier football, joining the Tractor Boys upon the expiry of his contract with the Gills.

Here, we take a look at how some Ipswich fans on Twitter have reacted to the temporary departure of the 30-year-old…

Definitely the right choice he’s not gonna get any game time here and safe to say he’s done here now #itfc https://t.co/YoaRfdFzjw — Ashley Anten (@AshleyAnten) January 27, 2022

All the best to Big Tom, Top lad who always had a lot of time for all the fans but sadly we all know that we have outgrown him and that it was time for him to go. #itfc https://t.co/Uqfr79vlGK — Alex Osborn (@Alexosb80120300) January 27, 2022

Should've let Hladky out on loan instead #itfc https://t.co/aEzN8BZDXy — Tractor (Essex) Boy (@TractorEssexBoy) January 27, 2022

Should've let Hladky on loan instead 🤦‍♂️ — Sone Aluko No.1 Fan (@JamesItfc) January 27, 2022

Say what you want about Holy, but he always loved the fans and being here. Top bloke. — Alex Dunne (@dunnealexj) January 27, 2022

One of the nicest footballers ever to wear the shirt. Seemed to be genuinely chuffed to be at Town. Wish him all the best! — DeanoITFC (@justdeano2021) January 27, 2022