‘We have one of the classiest midfielders’ – QPR fan makes claim about 30-year-old

QPR have made a strong start to the new campaign, accumulating 18 points in their opening 11 games.

The R’s currently occupy the final play-off spot and have recovered well after three straight 2-1 defeats in September.

Mark Warburton’s side have been widely regarded as this season’s dark horses for Championship promotion, with their business in summer earning a lot of admiration from fans and the media alike.

However, the Championship is an extremely competitive division and The R’s will need to maintain this early from throughout the campaign.

Joining FLW TV’s QPR Takeover show, R’s fan Ash Rose spoke about the influence of summer signing Stefan Johansen, following an impressive loan spell during the second half of last season: “There is no doubt about it, we have one of the classiest midfielders.

“He is vitally important to the way we play and he is vitally important to the squad.

“His experience around guys like Dom Ball and Andre Dozzell, who has come in as well, I think he is invaluable to the team.”

The verdict

Johansen stands out as one of the best summer signing in the entire Championship, and as Ash says, he could be incredibly important in what is expected to be a promotion push this season.

The R’s have talent all around the pitch and it was an excellent summer of recruitment, and whilst the likes of Rob Dickie and Ilias Chair have shone the most thus far, as the season progresses, Johansen’s influence is likely to increase.

His dependable nature and maturity in that midfield area helps whoever partners him in the middle of the park. He helps dictate play, and that only benefits his midfield colleague.