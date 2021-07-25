Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘We have no money’, ‘Where’s the ambition?’ – These West Brom fans are not impressed as 28-y/o targeted ahead of new season

4 mins ago

West Brom are keeping tabs on Adam Reach as Valerien Ismael looks to bring in another option at left wing-back ahead of the new season.

With Kieran Gibbs moving on recently, there is a lack of depth behind Conor Townsend at The Hawthorns, so bringing in competition for that position will be a priority for the boss.

And, according to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Albion are interested in signing Reach, who is available on a free transfer after his contract with Sheffield Wednesday expired in the summer.

Even though the 28-year-old would arrive with decent pedigree having played in the Championship for most of his career, he did struggle for the Owls in recent years, including last season as the side were relegated.

Therefore, the prospect of signing Reach didn’t go down well with many of the Baggies support, who are questioning where the funds for the new boss are.

