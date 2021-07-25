‘We have no money’, ‘Where’s the ambition?’ – These West Brom fans are not impressed as 28-y/o targeted ahead of new season

West Brom are keeping tabs on Adam Reach as Valerien Ismael looks to bring in another option at left wing-back ahead of the new season.

West Brom. Surprise potential squad addition is Adam Reach. Ex Sheff Wed. Also on Blackburn list. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 25, 2021

With Kieran Gibbs moving on recently, there is a lack of depth behind Conor Townsend at The Hawthorns, so bringing in competition for that position will be a priority for the boss.

And, according to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Albion are interested in signing Reach, who is available on a free transfer after his contract with Sheffield Wednesday expired in the summer.

Even though the 28-year-old would arrive with decent pedigree having played in the Championship for most of his career, he did struggle for the Owls in recent years, including last season as the side were relegated.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

Therefore, the prospect of signing Reach didn’t go down well with many of the Baggies support, who are questioning where the funds for the new boss are.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

A free agent from a league 1 club?🤦🏻‍♂️where’s the ambition — Jamie Smith (@jamster0504) July 25, 2021

Where has the money gone? — simon cooper 💙 (@sicoop01) July 25, 2021

Scores the odd wonder goal. Bang average apart from that — Dave Neale (@baggiedave70) July 25, 2021

Good back up for townsend — Suraj Chohan (@Suujii_C) July 25, 2021

What happened to to to club being in a good shape financially, we have no money , where has it gone — Paul Doherty (@PaulDoh88239513) July 25, 2021

No, ta — Nick (@nick_wba) July 25, 2021

I'd take him — Tom (MR T) (@BaggiesTom1) July 25, 2021