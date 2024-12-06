Blackburn Rovers head coach John Eustace has insisted he is keen to keep hold of midfielder John Buckley in the January transfer window.

Buckley joined Blackburn at the age of six in 2006, and he progressed through the academy ranks at Ewood Park to become a key part of the first team during Tony Mowbray's time in charge.

After falling out of favour under Jon Dahl Tomasson, Buckley joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan last summer, but he made just 13 appearances during a frustrating spell at Hillsborough.

Buckley's time with the Owls was cut short in January due to a shoulder injury, and he was brought back into the fold by Eustace after his return to Lancashire, featuring 11 times in the second half of last season to help Rovers retain their Championship status.

However, Buckley has struggled for game time this season, with all seven of his league appearances coming from the bench, leading to speculation that he could be set to depart in January.

John Buckley's stats for Blackburn Rovers this season (according to Transfermarkt) Appearances 9 Starts 2 Goals 0 Assists 2

Lewis Travis and Sondre Tronstad have been Eustace's first choice midfield pairing this season, and the pair have played a key role in their side's excellent start to the campaign, with Blackburn currently sitting eighth in the table, just two points from the play-off places.

John Eustace on John Buckley's Blackburn Rovers future

There has been talk that Buckley could move on in January, but Eustace said that the 25-year-old remains a crucial part of his plans at Ewood Park despite his lack of minutes, and he urged him to stay patient as he waits for an opportunity to impress.

"I think John is a fantastic player and he's been a massive help for the squad, he loves the football club," Eustace told The Lancashire Telegraph.

"He really cares and he has been unfortunate that the two lads in there have done so well since we came back. John will get his minutes and play a vital role between now and the end of the season.

"We have had meetings and the same conversations that I had with him last season. When I came on, he'd been on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and hadn't had much game time.

"He came back in for us straight away and was very important to us staying up last year. He will play a key part in whatever we do this season.

"He is a unique player, he has qualities that the other two don't have. I don't want him to be different or do anything more, he just has to wait and be patient.

"It's about having the right balance of who we're playing against, where he can star. He came on as a 10 against Cardiff, he's played deeper too. John is a very good technical player and he can play a lot of different roles.

"When he has come off the bench, he has done very well. He has great quality, it's a 46-game season and we're not at halfway. He is a great player, I don't want him to go anywhere. I want him to be part of this group."

John Buckley should take Blackburn Rovers inspiration from Lewis Travis

Buckley will understandably be frustrated with his current lack of game time, but he should look to his team-mate Travis as an example of how quickly his fortunes could change.

It looked as though Travis' days at Ewood Park were numbered when he was loaned out to Ipswich Town in January, but he has been an integral part of the Blackburn side this season following his return, starting every league game so far and captaining the side.

Eustace will be reluctant to break up the partnership of Travis and Tronstad, but as the Rovers head coach said, Buckley offers something different to the pair, and there is no doubt he will be needed over the course of the season.

With Travis suspended for the trip to Hull City on Saturday after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the 1-0 win over Leeds United last time out, Buckley could get the chance to start this weekend, and he must take the opportunity to show Eustace what he is capable of.