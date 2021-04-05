‘We have an option’ – Key Blackburn Rovers figure delivers contract update on 6-goal talent

Tony Mowbray has said that Harry Chapman will return to Blackburn Rovers this summer as his future hangs in the balance.

The winger is currently on loan with Shrewsbury Town where he has scored an impressive six goals in 14 League One appearances since making the move in January.

Chapman is out of contract in the summer and after struggling to break into the Blackburn first team it seemed that he could be allowed to move on this summer in search of a new challenge.

But according to Mowbray the Championship club will take their time on a decision with the club holding an option to extend his stay at Ewood Park if they so choose.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray said: “Harry Chapman will come back in pre-season undoubtedly.

“We have an option here on Harry and that will be triggered and then we’ll see how he looks through pre-season, see what he’s doing and see how close we feel he is to impacting our starting XI and our team and we’ll make a call with it.

“I’ll sit down and talk to him. He’ll play some pre-season games and hopefully he becomes a big asset.”

He added: “Harry was mainly sent out, yes to play football, but to realise what it is to be a footballer and how you deal with disappointment of not being selected, how you deal with doing really well and everybody talking about you, how you deal with the day-to-day training when it’s really hard.

“Harry had to grasp all of that really. He’s still a relatively young guy. He’s got talent and that’s why he’s here. I signed him and it’s not as if I don’t know anything about Harry Chapman, I know all about him.

“What he needs to do is mentally get tougher and more robust and then he has to produce for us.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Harry Chapman is an outstanding talent.

He’s showed it in bucketloads with Shrewsbury Town and it seems like he’s really enjoying the challenge of being a key player for the club.

It’ll be a shame for him to come back and be a fringe player again so it’s crucial that Chapman makes the correct call when it comes to the next step of his career.