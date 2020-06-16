Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County News

‘We have absolutely no chance’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as club weigh up move for 23-year-old

Published

9 mins ago

on

According to Derbyshire Live, Matt Clarke is on Derby County’s list of transfer targets for next season after an impressive loan spell at Pride Park this term.

Clarke joined Derby on a season-long loan deal in the summer, less than two months after completing a £3.5m move to Brighton and Hove Albion from Portsmouth after a lengthy stay at Fratton Park.

Having been a standout player in League One, Brighton were keen for Clarke to keep on developing and improving as a player, sending the 23-year-old out on loan to the Rams under the tutelage of Phillip Cocu.

How old are each of these 14 Derby County players?

1 of 14

How old is Andre Wisdom?

Since making the move to the East Midlands, Clarke has made 28 appearances across all competitions, playing a key role in the heart of defence.

The centre-half was a big miss for Derby between November and December after picking up an injury against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, but he has been influential since returning to the side.

Now, ahead of the final nine games of the campaign, it is believed that Clarke is a player on Derby’s radar for next season, with Mike te Wierik having already agreed to join the club on a pre-contract basis.

A lot depends on how Brighton view the player they spent £3.5m only last summer, and with Ben White also spending this season away on loan, they are likely to want to have a close look at their younger players.

Here, we take a look at how Derby fans reacted to the news that the club want Clarke again in 2020/21…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘We have absolutely no chance’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as club weigh up move for 23-year-old

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: