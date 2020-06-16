‘We have absolutely no chance’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as club weigh up move for 23-year-old

According to Derbyshire Live, Matt Clarke is on Derby County’s list of transfer targets for next season after an impressive loan spell at Pride Park this term.

Clarke joined Derby on a season-long loan deal in the summer, less than two months after completing a £3.5m move to Brighton and Hove Albion from Portsmouth after a lengthy stay at Fratton Park.

Having been a standout player in League One, Brighton were keen for Clarke to keep on developing and improving as a player, sending the 23-year-old out on loan to the Rams under the tutelage of Phillip Cocu.

Since making the move to the East Midlands, Clarke has made 28 appearances across all competitions, playing a key role in the heart of defence.

The centre-half was a big miss for Derby between November and December after picking up an injury against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, but he has been influential since returning to the side.

Now, ahead of the final nine games of the campaign, it is believed that Clarke is a player on Derby’s radar for next season, with Mike te Wierik having already agreed to join the club on a pre-contract basis.

A lot depends on how Brighton view the player they spent £3.5m only last summer, and with Ben White also spending this season away on loan, they are likely to want to have a close look at their younger players.

Here, we take a look at how Derby fans reacted to the news that the club want Clarke again in 2020/21…

Yes please — 🎙The Ramswriter Podcast🎙 (@ramswriter) June 15, 2020

Imo we have absolutely no chance — Lewis (@LewisJubb) June 15, 2020

I would sign him permanently however we got te wierik coming in to. Our CB spots are stacked aswell with Evans, Bielik, Wisdom, Davies and Forsyth but then again who knows — 🎲 (@AdamDE24) June 15, 2020

Doubt we could get him permanantly as Brighton would want at least what they paid for him, but have a mate who's a BHAFC fan and they really do have an abundance of centre halves so maybe another loan is feasible? — paul starkey (@lunar_werewolf) June 15, 2020

No , he’s overrated — Andy Bollington (@AJBollo) June 15, 2020

Good player. Would love to see him sign permanently. Brighton well stocked at CB which should help with that. — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) June 15, 2020

Now I definitely take him back if possible ! — Macauley (@Macaule69783440) June 15, 2020

Would be a great signing either on loan or permanent. I feel that it is too soon for him to play regularly in the Prem so, assuming BHAFC do not go down and want him back, he would be good for us. — Michael Broadley (@BroadleyMichael) June 15, 2020

YES — Simon Orton (@sorton66) June 15, 2020

Prob also dependent on whether Brighton stay up. — Michael Graham (@msgbat) June 15, 2020

No chance, not on prem wages — Adrian Wood (@Countyram14) June 15, 2020

Don't think so needs to go back to Brighton — Graham R Baxter (@Grayram61) June 15, 2020