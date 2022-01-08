Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘We have a very special player’, ‘Different gravy’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react to star’s FA Cup display against Mansfield Town

Published

4 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough required a late own goal to seal their progress to the FA Cup fourth tier, claiming a 3-2 victory away at League Two side Mansfield Town.

It looked as though it would be a comfortable afternoon for the visitors at the One Call Stadium, with Uche Ikpeazu unleashing an unstoppable long-range strike in the fourth minute before debutant Caolan Boyd-Munce grabbed his maiden goal for the Teesside outfit.

Second-half goals from former Portsmouth man Oliver Hawkins and Rhys Oates set up a grandstand finish to the game – and it certainly didn’t disappoint with Isaiah Jones having the pace to win the ball on the right-hand side and put in a teasing cross that John-Joe O’Toole could only bundle into his own net.

This was perhaps cruel on Nigel Clough’s side who had fought bravely against a Championship promotion competitor to peg them back to 2-2 – but Jones’ speed and crossing ability proved to be the difference on the day – and not for the first time this season either.

Establishing himself as one of Chris Wilder’s side’s most valuable assets this season, he has won points for them on his own, scoring a crucial winner in what was a tough game against Swansea City at the start of last month before winning the ball at a crucial time against Blackpool just over three weeks later as he put the ball on a plate for Duncan Watmore to tap home in stoppage time.

But was his late contribution a reflection of his performance as a whole? Were Boro fans disappointed that he was part of a defence that crumbled in the second 45?

We take a look at what a selection of the second-tier side’s supporters had to say about his display.


