“We have a couple of shirts that are going to waste” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit calls for triple player cull in January

The 2022-23 season has so far not been a good one for Huddersfield Town, who find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Championship table just months after competing at Wembley for a spot in the Premier League.

The Terriers of course lost out to Nottingham Forest on that afternoon in May, and in the aftermath of that they lost head coach Carlos Corberan but also two key players in Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo, who both headed to the City Ground in a £10 million double deal.

Danny Schofield’s brief time as head coach was disastrous and it’s been left to Mark Fotheringham to pick up the pieces, but his side are struggling for consistency and before Saturday’s clash with Watford, Town are marooned at the foot of the second tier standings and are six points from safety.

Reinforcements are most definitely needed in January, but with Dean Hoyle’s keenness to sell the club it may not be an easy task whatsoever to convince individuals to come into the fold at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Such is the size of Huddersfield’s squad, there is no real case to cut any first-team players adrift and sell for either a profit or for the fact they are not needed.

But addressing the club’s potential January transfer business, FLW’s Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner believes that all three of the loanees currently on the books – Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Luke Mbete and Tino Anjorin – should be sent on their way so that room can be made for new arrivals.

“I don’t think we should be selling anyone (in January) to be honest,” Graeme said.

“I don’t think we have any permanent players in and around the first-team who are surplus to requirements, we don’t have a very deep squad in terms of experience, we’ve been relying on young players who have all been doing very well.

“So, I would say we shouldn’t be selling anyone – but I do think that we have a couple of shirts that are going to waste and that is in the form of all three of our loan signings.

“I think Kesler-Hayden hasn’t looked as good as we think he can, I think Mbete has looked suspect and nowhere near as good as Levi Colwill was in a similar loan last year, and I think Tino Anjorin, whilst we know he’s a decent player, he’s unfit anyway and has a glandular fever issue which means we aren’t getting many minutes out of him.

“So, I would say that we should terminate those loans and look to replace – whilst I don’t think we should sell anyone we should trim the squad and those loans at the moment are wasted loans unfortunately.”

It’s fair to say that the loan market hasn’t been as kind to Huddersfield as it has been in the past.

Just last season, Levi Colwill was a sensation at the back and Danel Sinani hit the back of the net on a few occasions, with both being shrewd deals.

However, they have gone in a completely different way this season, with just 24 league appearances between the trio of loanees and not many solid outings.

Anjorin to be fair has not been helped with glandular fever, and his early season brace against West Brom was fantastic, but Mbete and Kesler-Hayden haven’t really impressed at all and if Fotheringham is going to be ruthless in the January transfer window, then he would perhaps do as Graeme has suggested and look to terminate all three loan deals if he can.