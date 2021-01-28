‘We have 0 creativity left’ – Many QPR fans react to confirmed player agreement

Bright Osayi-Samuel’s transfer saga is finally over after the Queens Park Rangers attacker’s permanent move to Turkish outfit Fenerbahce was confirmed by the club.

The 23-year-old, whose Rangers deal was expiring in the summer, initially signed a pre-contract agreement with the Turkish Super Lig side, which would see him move to Istanbul next season.

However, following constant talks over his future at Loftus Road, Osayi-Samuel’s transfer to Fenerbahce has been brought forward – with his final R’s appearance coming in the win at Luton Town earlier this month.

In total, Osayi-Samuel turned out 115 times for QPR, scoring 13 times in all competitions since his move from Blackpool in 2017.

But his contract situation has seen his performances drop this term, although he still managed to find the net three times in the Championship, including a stunning individual effort against Rotherham and a crucial equaliser at Norwich City last month.

His switch to Turkey will see him link up with link up with former Arsenal man Mesut Ozil.

Here’s how the Loftus Road faithful have been reacting on Twitter to Osayi-Samuel’s departure:

Thanks BOS but you should have given it another year with us and you would have got a move to the Premiership, poor advise from your agent. — Malcolm Disson (@Malcolm01) January 27, 2021

Got to be one of the strangest transfer in QPR history — Karl Maresch (@Karlqpr) January 28, 2021

Why wish him all the best??? . His head wasn't interested in playing for the SUPER HOOPS. From the start of the season, you could tell by his lack lustre performances. — LIBRA (@Libra2973) January 27, 2021

Don’t think it was all brights fault could’ve been handles better contract wise with his agent possibly. Decent work atleast by the board to get 750k which I know isn’t near his value but not too bad an amount of money to reinvest. Good luck bright — QPR LATEST NEWS (@latest_qpr) January 27, 2021

Could be good but only if he works for the football and not the money but I get a players career is short, good luck to him, just hope he doesn’t sit on the bench or the reserves and hopefully we have a decent sell on clause! — Elliott Moore (@tizziemoore1) January 27, 2021

I've had a few digs at him but he's gone now so time to move on! I will wish him good luck at least he tried, not like the other bos … for now it's onwards and upwards. — steve midmer (@SteveMidmer) January 27, 2021

Was a pleasure could easily call him a snake but it’s modern day football one club men don’t exist anymore. Good luck to the kid — JWO (@webbolley) January 27, 2021

Good luck, unplayable at times, His decision at end of day. At least he won't come back and score against us like most do ! — Gary C (@G86457197) January 27, 2021

Ferdinand just feeds us with lies after lies manning and bright will only go on our terms 😴 — Dean Hunter (@dean_hunter17) January 27, 2021