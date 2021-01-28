Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘We have 0 creativity left’ – Many QPR fans react to confirmed player agreement

Bright Osayi-Samuel’s transfer saga is finally over after the Queens Park Rangers attacker’s permanent move to Turkish outfit Fenerbahce was confirmed by the club.

The 23-year-old, whose Rangers deal was expiring in the summer, initially signed a pre-contract agreement with the Turkish Super Lig side, which would see him move to Istanbul next season.

However, following constant talks over his future at Loftus Road, Osayi-Samuel’s transfer to Fenerbahce has been brought forward – with his final R’s appearance coming in the win at Luton Town earlier this month.

In total, Osayi-Samuel turned out 115 times for QPR, scoring 13 times in all competitions since his move from Blackpool in 2017.

But his contract situation has seen his performances drop this term, although he still managed to find the net three times in the Championship, including a stunning individual effort against Rotherham and a crucial equaliser at Norwich City last month.

His switch to Turkey will see him link up with link up with former Arsenal man Mesut Ozil.

Here’s how the Loftus Road faithful have been reacting on Twitter to Osayi-Samuel’s departure:


