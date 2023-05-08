Rangers are closing in on the signing of Norwich City's Kieran Dowell, having reached a "verbal agreement" with the player, which will reunite him with Todd Cantwell.

The agreement for Dowell is being reported by Football Insider, who claim a medical has also been completed for the 25-year-old as well.

Dowell joined Norwich for an undisclosed fee in 2020 from Everton. The midfielder would go on to score 12 and assist a further six in 75 games for Norwich, and was showing strong form under David Wagner with four goals and one assist in seven league games before suffering a knee injury in February against Birmingham City.

The Canaries confirmed that Dowell would depart the club this summer earlier this week, his contract is expiring, and he is set to leave on a free transfer to Ibrox.

Cantwell on Dowell move to Rangers

Speaking via The Herald Scotland, Cantwell outlined his feelings towards Dowell, he said: "Yeah, he’s a good player. He’s someone I enjoyed playing with, we had success at Norwich, and he’s a top lad."

Cantwell joined Michael Beale's side in January from Norwich as one of his first signings at the club. However, he would not be drawn on the links surrounding the 25-year-old, he added: "None of that is really to do with me. It’s the manager's choice, the club's choice and his choice. If that is something that happens then I’m sure the Rangers fans will be happy.

"In terms of recruitment, it’s kind of irrelevant because you’ve a group of players in pre-season fighting to be in the starting eleven.

"We’ve got everything to play for next season and the hunger in the dressing room will be real. Whoever is there playing for Rangers, it’s important to know you’ll be fighting for your spot and to win every game.

"It’s important you weigh up your opportunities. I can only speak for myself, but it was a massive decision but also one that I’m really proud of making. It’s not one that is common to come up here and show what I’m about."

Will Kieran Dowell be a good signing for Rangers?

His versatility will certainly help him at Rangers. Dowell can play as a number-ten, or as a central-midfielder and has played on both flanks at times in his career as well.

On a free transfer it should be a good signing for Rangers, as there is little risk involved. His age means Michael Beale should also get the best years out of him as well.

Cantwell would surely help him settle in at Ibrox. Dowell could be a shrewd acquisition, and it will be good for both him and Rangers to have this wrapped up quickly, to give him a full pre-season with the club this summer.