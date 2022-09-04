“We had an enquiry” – Nathan Jones shares Luton Town Deadline Day action

Nathan Jones has revealed that Luton Town rejected a bid for a first-team player to depart on Deadline Day, whilst in conversation with Luton Today.

Jones sanctioned the loan departures of Dion Pereira, Elliot Thorpe, Admiral Muskwe and Carlos Mendes Gomes during August, with that creating the feeling that a Deadline Day arrival would come to fruition.

The Hatters completed their business early on in the window, with the likes of Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow and Ethan Horvath touching down at Kenilworth Road.

Speaking to Luton Today about Deadline Day and an enquiry that was made, Nathan Jones said: “We had enquiries about certain things, but if someone wants to come and buy our players they have to meet a certain valuation and then with it being so late in the day, we then have to be able to find a replacement.

“We were actively seeking to get probably three of the four out on loan.

“We were quite prepared to keep one of them, whether that was Pereira, whether that was Thorpe, but Pereira went out first and then a good loan came in for Thorpe so we decided to do all four.

“Then it was very difficult for anyone to go out, we had an enquiry for one player, but it was considerably lower than our valuation for example.

“So we move on and we’re very happy, as we’ve got a good football club.”

The verdict

Of course, it would be interesting to see who the player in question is, and what kind of fee was being proposed, however, at this stage, it is unlikely that will surface.

Looking at current squad members, the likes of Elijah Adebayo, Allan Campbell and Reece Burke represent the more saleable assets, but all would likely come at a high asking price.

The free market could be an option for the Hatters going forward, especially when seeing that they saw success from it last time out, with Robert Snodgrass immediately influencing things upon his arrival.

In terms of the loaned-out quarter, all will likely gain invaluable experience that they can bring back to Kenilworth Road to push competition levels.