Stoke City goalkeeper Viktor Johansson has been praised by manager Mark Robins for the way he bounced back from a difficult game at the weekend.

The Potters shot-stopper had a tricky outing for his side’s visit to Coventry City, letting in three goals from three shots on target, including the Sky Blues’ last-minute winner.

But he was a man revived for Blackburn Rovers’ visit just a few days later, making two saves and picking up the highest FotMob rating of any player on the pitch.

Following the game, Robins addressed his gloveman’s revival.

Mark Robins hails ‘top goalkeeper’ in win over Blackburn

Robins admitted that conversation had been held following Johansson’s showing against Coventry, but whatever was said certainly seems to have worked.

Summing up his goalkeeper’s performance, Robins said: "His handling was good, his communication was good as usual, his kicking was really decent. He kicked it out once I think but his kicking was generally pretty good.

"He's a top goalkeeper. We had a conversation (on Tuesday) because they'd had three shots on Saturday and we conceded three goals - and he's come and kept a clean sheet. That's the response you want from your goalkeeper.

"He's a top kid, a top goalkeeper and I'm delighted we've got him."

Related Exclusive: Sky Sports pundit issues Stoke City, Sam Gallagher prediction Speaking exclusively with FLW, David Prutton has been speaking on how important Sam Gallagher could be to Stoke's survival chances.

Johansson and Stoke have a great chance to keep up the momentum

The Potters went into the Blackburn game on a tough run of form, without a win in four games.

But with the narrow win over Rovers – thanks in part to Johansson keeping out a Blackburn xG of 1.29 – Stoke now have a chance to use this result as a springboard.

There are no easy games in the Championship but Stoke don’t play anyone currently in the top half in their next five games.

Maximum points would be a stretch, but the side must do all they can to come away from that nice run with as many positive results as possible to end the season as high up the table as they can.

Related Exclusive: Jon Walters challenged for Stoke City "gamble" and controversial Steven Schumacher call Carlton Palmer spoke exclusively to Football League World about Stoke City sporting director Jon Walters

A much-improved season for Johansson

Despite his slip against Coventry, on the whole, Johansson can be happy with his first season with Stoke.

He joined the side from Rotherham United in the summer for a reported initial fee of £750k, signing a three-year deal at the bet365 Stadium.

And already, he has almost double the clean sheets he managed last season, sitting on 11 currently compared to 6 last season.

Johansson in the Championship this season, as per FotMob Games played 37 Clean sheets 11 Save percentage 72.4% Goals conceded 50 Goals prevented 10.59 Pass accuracy 65%

He’s also second in terms of goals prevented, behind only Burnley’s James Trafford, suggesting Stoke may be a lot worse off were it not for the Swede between the sticks.

Johansson’s talent is clearly there, but what the Blackburn game showed is he has the mentality to match it.

A poor performance like the one he put together against Coventry could have knocked his confidence, but instead, he’s jumped back up, brushed himself off and played a key role in earning his side three points the next time out.

It’s little wonder that Robins is delighted to have him at Stoke.