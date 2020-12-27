‘We genuinely can’t drop him now’ – Many Stoke fans react to 20-year-old’s display in Coventry draw

Joe Bursik recorded his fourth clean sheet on the bounce, and seventh in eight matches, although Stoke City were held to a goalless draw at Coventry City yesterday.

Following injuries to both Adam Davies and Angus Gunn, the 20-year-old has been outstanding since being recalled from his loan spell at Doncaster last month.

Bursik was ineligible to face Tottenham in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup in midweek, which saw veteran shotstopper Andy Lonergan make his Stoke debut, but Bursik returned to the side despite the 37-year-old’s impressive performance against Jose Mourinho’s team.

Bursik fully justified his recall by making some crucial saves at St Andrew’s, although it proved to be a frustrating afternoon for Michael O’Neill’s men, who could’ve climbed into the top-six with three points.

But whilst Stoke didn’t get the victory they were looking for, the English goalkeeper, who recently made his Under-21 debut against Albania back in November, has now conceded just eight times in 10 Championship matches this season.

And here, we’ve been looking at how the Potters faithful have been reacting his Bursik’s display in the West Midlands and general form in recent weeks:

We genuinely can’t drop him now — Josh🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SCFCJosh_) December 27, 2020

Can’t see how he can be dropped when Davis n Gunn are fit 🤷🏼‍♂️

Another clean sheet and 3pts Tuesday would be appreciated 🙌⚽️🔴⚪️ — AJ (@andymiles747) December 27, 2020

Even when all fully fit he’s the best keeper at the club Imo — SpenceWright2406 (@Spence_Wright24) December 27, 2020

Unless he makes a few mistakes you can’t take him out for Davies imo — tyler ➐ (@tyler_scfc) December 27, 2020

keep him aa number 1 even when everyone is fit — george (@TyreseSZN26) December 27, 2020

Giving O'Neill a right headache when everyone's back to full fitness — Tyler 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@scfctyler) December 27, 2020

After one game, most stoke fans were dissing bursik, where are you all now? 7 clean sheets in 8 games — Cal  (@StokeCal) December 27, 2020

Not a bad result but we should have won that. How assured was Bursik again though 👏🏻 #SCFC — Temps (@templeton_david) December 26, 2020