“We gave him a chance” – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit reacts to 30-year-old’s departure

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday last night announced that a trio of first team players would be departing the club this summer.

One of these was Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who, along with Massimo Luongo and Joe Wildsmith, will depart Hillsborough at the end of the month.

Mendez-Laing made 19 appearances in League One for the club last season after joining the club last November.

Deployed in a few positions, the 30-year-old scored two goals and registered three assists.

With the above in mind, we asked FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit James Mappin for his thoughts on Mendez-Laing departing the club.

“Can’t say I’m too bothered about Mendez-Laing,” James told FLW.

“He came in, he did a job. I don’t think he suits a 3-5-2 which we played for the majority of last season and he’s not a wingback. We saw that against Sunderland in the playoff semi-final that he just didn’t track back. He’s not got the defensive qualities.

“Yes, going forward he got you on the edge of your seat and that’s what we love to see, and taking players on, but you need to be good going backwards as well.

“We tried him up top with Gregory and it just didn’t work. He’s not a striker. So, no, we gave him a chance but I’m not too fussed that he’s not gonna be a Sheffield Wednesday player next season to be perfectly honest.

“I think that’s reciprocated across the fanbase.”

The Verdict

I think our fan pundit is spot on here.

Mendez-Laing did a job for Wednesday, but going forwards, they need someone far more suited to the position and system in which the Owls play.

Whilst there is no questioning Mendez-Laing’s ability, this one is purely all about fit.

I have no doubt the 30-year-old will have no problems finding a new club to call home this summer.