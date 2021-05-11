We expected a lot more from these 2 Watford players this season – Did you?

In the end, the 2020/21 campaign has proved to be an excellent one for Watford.

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Hornets have bounced back in perfect style this time around, securing promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

But despite the general success that those associated with the club have been able to enjoy across the course of the campaign, there have been some members of the Watford playing, who have rather underwhelmed in the Championship from an individual perspective.

Here, with the season now over, we’ve taken a look at two Watford players who we expected more to have come from over the course of the past few months.

Stipe Perica

Perica arrived at Watford from Udinese with plenty of top-flight pedigree, having played at the highest level in Italy, Holland, Belgium and Turkey across the course of his career.

However, that is something that he was unable to really translate to success in the second-tier of English football, and while injuries admittedly didn’t help him at times, the fact that only two of his 16 league appearances for the Hornets came as a starter does feel slightly telling.

Indeed, a return of just one goal – the opener in the 1-1 draw at home to Bournemouth in October – from those 16 outings is rather disappointing for a striker such as himself, which may lead to some concern about his ability to make an impact in the Premier League next season.

Andre Gray

One striker who came down from the Premier League with Watford this season, but still rather struggled to find his groove in the Championship, is Andre Gray.

Just over half of the 29-year-old’s 30 league appearances during the 2020/21 campaign came from the bench, and with Gray finding the net just five times in those outings, he too seems to have fallen short of the sort of return you might expect from an attacker in a promotion winning side.

Indeed, Gray’s performances often seemed to be a source of frustration for Watford fans, and it may be interesting to see what the future holds for him this summer as he enters the final year of his contract at Vicarage Road, following a difficult 2019/20 campaign in the Premier League as well.