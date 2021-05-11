We expected a lot more from these 2 Stoke City players this season – Did you?

Stoke City endured a mixed season under the management of Michael O’Neill this term, with the Potters finishing 14th in the Championship table.

The Potters had shown glimpses of their quality in the second-tier this term, but an inconsistent run of results saw them fall short in their efforts for a spot in the play-off positions.

They beat promotion-chasing AFC Bournemouth in their last match of the 2020/21 season, which ended their campaign in the best possible way.

It’s set to be an interesting summer ahead at the bet365 Stadium, with the Potters looking to mount a serious push for a top-six finish in the Championship.

Therefore, you would imagine that O’Neill could be active in the summer transfer window, as he looks to add players to his team, as well as moving on some of his current first-team squad.

We take a look at TWO Stoke City players that we expected a lot more from in the 2020/21 season.

Sam Vokes

Vokes has been with Stoke City since 2019, having previously been on the books with the likes of Burnley and Wolves earlier in his career.

He netted just one goal for the Potters in all competitions this term, which doesn’t make for the best of reading for a striker.

But he hasn’t been given much of an opportunity to replicate that sort of form in front of goal this term, with the Welsh international making just five league starts from his 30 appearances in the Championship for Michael O’Neill’s side.

Given his experience, he could have played a more pivotal role for the Potters this term, and his contract with Stoke is set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season, so it remains to be seen as to whether he has much of a future at the bet365 Stadium.

Jordan Cousins

Cousins signed permanently for Stoke City in 2019, and made 24 appearances for the club in the 2019/20 season, but he has found regular game time hard to come by in this year’s campaign.

The midfielder has made 19 league appearances for the Potters, but only eight of those have been starts, which is likely to be frustrating for the former QPR and Charlton man.

Cousins is out-of-contract in the summer, and it would come as somewhat of a surprise to see him sign a new deal with the Potters, especially when he’s rarely featured for Michael O’Neill’s side this term.