We expected a lot more from these 2 Sheffield Wednesday players this season – Did you?

Sheffield Wednesday endured a miserable campaign in the Championship this season that has resulted in them suffering relegation down to League One.

From start to finish the campaign was a nightmare for the Owls, with them having started with a 12-point deduction and ended it with their failure to hold onto a 3-2 lead at Derby County meaning they were unable to survive. Their points deduction was eventually halved to six points, but the club’s changing of managers through Garry Monk, Tony Pulis and Darren Moore did not help matters.

In the end, Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation is something that was deserved due to the miss management of the club off the field and also some of their players not doing enough at vital moments on the field. From top to bottom there are questions to answer for most around Hillsborough and a lot of soul searching that has to be done now.

Following on from the culmination of a disastrous campaign for the Owls, we take a look at TWO players we expected and needed to see a lot more from this season…

Izzy Brown

To be brutally honest, this list could well be extended a lot more players at Sheffield Wednesday this season. The Owls have not seen anywhere near enough from far too many throughout the campaign. However, Izzy Brown is someone who has in many ways summed up the way that things have gone for them having proved to be a poor addition to the squad in the end.

Sheffield Wednesday started the campaign on the back foot as we all know with their points deduction and their summer recruitment had to be spot on for them to survive. Brown looked a promising addition when he arrived on loan from Chelsea fresh from the back of eight-goal involvements in 25 games for Luton Town in 2019/20.

However, Brown was never able to fully convince any of his managers this season at Sheffield Wednesday, and that is despite the Owls’ clear lack of cutting edge and inventiveness in the final third at times. He only managed to make four starts and 19 appearances in total, from which he contributed just one assist and failed to score a single goal.

Could he have been handed more chances at times? The answer is yes. However, did he ever really do enough to justify his inclusion? Not really. Brown could have made a difference with his potential, but ultimately was a very poor signing and they needed much more from him.

Elias Kachunga

Another one of Sheffield Wednesday’s poor transfer decisions from last summer was their decision to hand Elias Kachunga a deal following his exit from Huddersfield Town. However, at the time of his arrival, it did not appear to be too bad of a potential signing given he had previously performed decently in the Championship with the Terriers, most notably scoring 12 league goals in 2016/17.

It would have been expected that Kachunga would have been a useful member of the squad and have the capacity to chip in with some important goals, whether that be from the bench or from the start. While his ability to play upfront or out wide should have been useful tactically for the Owls.

However, to be frank the forward has offered almost nothing for the Owls when he has been on the field. He has managed just nine starts and 27 goalless appearances in total and averaged just 0.5 shots and 0.7 key passes per match. The 29-year-old has been pretty much anonymous and a very forgettable signing.