We expected a lot more from these 2 QPR players this season – Did you?

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to build on a really positive 2020/21 season and challenge for the play-offs next year in the Sky Bet Championship.

The first half of this campaign obviously saw a few struggles for the Hoops but the second half was completely different and it’s offered real hope that they are going to be involved at the sharp end of the standings next campaign.

That said, there are some players at QPR that will have wanted this season to go to plan more than it did on an individual footing and so, with that in mind, we’re taking a look at two players that will want to have more involvement next season…

George Thomas

Thomas had a pretty frustrating season overall for Queens Park Rangers.

A few fitness problems over the course of the campaign never really helped him build momentum and in the January we saw Stefan Johansen and Sam Field arrive to make his task even harder of getting a spot in the Rangers midfield.

We saw him a little more involved towards the end of the campaign but, even if Johansen and Field do not stay on for next season, he’ll be wanting to rise to the challenge the likes of a returning Tom Carroll and Luke Amos will provide for starting spots.

Macauley Bonne

It was a tough season on the whole for Macauley Bonne who was involved a fair bit at the start of the campaign but gradually saw his minutes subside with the arrival of Charlie Austin and his link-up with Lyndon Dykes proving a fruitful partnership.

There’s plenty of good-will towards Bonne and the hope amongst the coaching staff at the club will be that now he’s had a year of working with a Championship side he’ll be able to kick on next season.

He’s a top pro and he works hard so there’s plenty of backing for him and he’ll be eager to show what he can do.