We expected a lot more from these 2 Charlton Athletic players this season – Did you?

Charlton Athletic will have to spend at least one more season in Sky Bet League One after falling just short of the play-off places in the final weeks of the campaign.

Oxford United were the side to ultimately do enough to finish inside the top six on the final day of the regular season at the weekend, with the Addicks doing all they can but ultimately seeing goal difference keep them out.

That’s the way it goes sometimes, though, and the plan and hope now will be for a big summer to play out where Nigel Adkins really starts to shape his squad with the stable backing of Thomas Sandgaard.

It remains to be seen who comes in, then, and ahead of that we’ve been taking a look at two players that, for various reasons, didn’t quite hit the heights expected of them this year.

Let’s run through them now…

Marcus Maddison

It’s been a really tough year for Marcus Maddison to the extent where he’s wondering whether he wants to continue playing football and it’s a shame for someone that has obvious talent but clearly struggles with certain aspects of the game.

He was brave enough to open up about that early this year and it’s just a shame how it’s gone, especially when he was, on paper, a really good signing for Charlton that was absolutely worth a punt at the start of this campaign.

Ronnie Schwartz

You can’t hammer Schwartz too much as it’s been a really tough ride for him since his arrival in January.

He needed to work his way up to fitness having not played for months before arriving in London and then had the issue of not being able to see his young family thanks to travel restrictions.

That’s enough for anyone to struggle with when it comes to a new job in a new country and, naturally, we’ve not seen the Ronnie Schwartz many would have expected to see when he arrived.

There’s huge hope, though, that next season will be his year.