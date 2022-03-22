“We don’t want to be Fulham” – Nathan Jones gives his verdict over Luton Town’s play-off push

Luton Town’s rise from the Conference has been an impressive one and they are having a strong season this year in the Championship.

Following a comfortable 3-1 victory away at Hull City at the weekend, Luton have now risen to third in the table as they look to secure their play-off position this season.

Sitting only six points off Bournemouth in second place, it’s still possible for them to get an automatic promotion spot as the season comes to an end.

Despite a brief spell apart in 2019, manager Nathan Jones has been with Luton since 2016 and seen them through promotion from League Two.

When asked about his side’s current league position he told Luton Today: “That’s utopia.

“Anyone who said to any realistic fan that Luton with eight games to go with be third in the Championship, there would be a lot of laughing going on, but our numbers back up everything we do.”

Jones has credited his players for their success this season as he said: “I can’t honestly say enough about them as they just go about it, they roll with the punches.

“It’s a makeshift thing, people come in, they do jobs, score goals, we’re a decent side to watch as we work hard, we score goals, we get points.

“We’re not quite Fulham, but we don’t want to be Fulham, as I said before, we like being Luton and we’re very good at being Luton.”

Luton Town quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 James Shea? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham West Ham

The Verdict:

You can’t deny how impressive Luton’s season has been this year under Nathan Jones. As he rightly points out, at the start of the season no one would tip them for a play-off position, never mind automatic promotion.

There’s still work to be done in their final eight games but no doubt the confidence of the squad will be high and the pressure is probably off them more than it is other teams as they’re seen to be over achieving at the moment.

That being said, there is no doubt that Jones’ side will push hard to grind out the results they need to secure themselves their play-off spot this year.

The thought of automatic promotion lays out of Luton’s control as Bournemouth have two games in hand over them but if they finish the season with the intensity they have shown so far this season, anything could still happen for them as the season draws to a close.