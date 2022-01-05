‘We don’t need to rush’ – Kristjaan Speakman makes transfer claim over Sunderland duo

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has told Chronicle Live that the club are in no particular rush to recall Jack Diamond and Josh Hawkes from their loans.

Both players are currently turning out for Harrogate Town and Tranmere Rovers respectively in Sky Bet League Two and have so far thrived on being handed regualr game time away from the Stadium of Light.

However there have been recent suggestions that the players could well make an early return to the North East, due to Sunderland’s ongoing injury problems that were made worse by Nathan Broadhead being sidelined for up to three months with a hamstring issue.

Speakman has now spoken out on the possibility of the duo being recalled by the Black Cats, as he stated the following on the situation recently:

“It’s difficult to make that judgement up front, and we are trying to plan appropriately.

“But we are not ruling out either leaving them where they are, or bringing them back at some point.

“What we don’t want to do is rush into making those decisions when we don’t need to rush.”

Both players are getting the football they require in order to continue their development at present and are as such viewed as important individuals for Sunderland’s future.

Lee Johnson has made no secret of his desire to add more players to his squad this month, with the club having already signed Trai Hume so far.

The Verdict

The main thing that has to be taken into account in this instance is how much game time the young duo will get if they return to the Stadium of Light early.

Sunderland will want them to be starting almost every game and that may not be possible if they are competing directly with the current starting eleven.

Recalling them would however be easier than attempting to sign the players required by Johnson this month, so the club will certainly take some time to consider their options.

We are still in the early stages of the window, so this will be one to keep an eye on as time goes on.