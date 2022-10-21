“We don’t know what his vision for the club is” – Watford fan pundit assesses club direction under current owner and boss Slaven Bilic

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Slaven Bilic has had a mixed start to life as Watford head coach.

After an emphatic 4-0 win away at Stoke City in his first game in charge, things appeared to have clicked instantly, however, disappointing defeats to first Swansea and then Blackpool followed.

Norwich City were up next at Vicarage Road and the Hornets put in a fine performance in their 2-1 victory, only to go and be comfortably beaten by Millwall away at The Den in midweek.

With those mixed results in mind, we asked FLW’s Hornets fan pundit Jason Beattie if Slaven Bilic was the man to take the club forward.

Jason, though, was keen to shift the question slightly and ask questions of the Hornets ownership.

“Who is the right man to take Watford forward?” Justin questioned.

“We’ve tried so many and none of them seem to do particularly well, they all get sacked after not enough matches.

“I think the question has to be is Gino Pozzo the right man to take Watford forwards because he’s the man appointing the managers, he’s the man appointing the people in charge of recruitment.

“And yet, he stays silent. We never hear from him. We don’t know what his vision for the club is. We don’t know what he expects from the club.

“So you could put anybody in charge of Watford, you could put Pep Guardiola in charge of Watford, and the results would still be what you’re seeing because nothing’s changing on the pitch or at boardroom level.

“It’s always blame the manager, not blame those in charge of recruitment.

“So yeah, you might as well keep Bilic because changing him will just keep bringing the same results.”

The Verdict

After Watford’s recent history it is no surprise that questions are now being seriously asked of Gino Pozzo.

Two relegations in three seasons and the managerial turnover was bad enough, but after the club made statements such as the infamous ‘hell or high water’ quote regarding backing their new boss Rob Edwards this summer, his premature dismissal has obliterated the last remnants of trust some Watford fans had in their current ownership.

Slaven Bilic is a good manager, though, and he may well turn the club’s fortunes around on the pitch eventually.

The thing is, you just know that the chances are he won’t be there in a year or two because the club lacks a long term vision, and will hit the panic button at the first sight of danger.