“We don’t have enough money” – Norwich City fan pundit discusses key figure amid poor recent form

Norwich City head into the World Cup break sitting in fifth position after a disappointing late defeat to Middlesbrough last time out.

Whilst they remain in the play-off places, that loss means it’s just two wins in ten for the Canaries, which has understandably brought criticism from the support.

With the break upon us, many clubs will see it as the right time to make a managerial change. However, FLW fan pundit Zeke explained why he doesn’t expect Smith to lose his job, even if he’s not happy with how things are playing out.

“I feel like Smith should be under a bit of pressure but knowing my club it will take a lot before they then change managers. We don’t have enough money and if we had to get rid of him we’d have to pay him however much and then try to find another manager that will work. So, it’s a big risk that they often don’t take.

“The fact we are so high up will help him out because even though we’ve not played very well and we’re really not very good right now, I feel like that will help him. The perfect time needed to be now, after we’ve just lost to Middlesbrough and we’ve got so many weeks because of the World Cup to get people used to a new manager.

“That hasn’t happened though and I don’t think it will but if performances and points don’t pick up after the World Cup then I guess he could be sacked.”

The verdict

It’s no surprise that Smith is facing scrutiny because only two sides have picked up less points than Norwich over the past ten games, which is quite remarkable when you consider the squad they have.

Having said that, Smith will rightly say that the team are fifth and it would be harsh to get sacked with the side in the play-off places.

Nevertheless, he will know that he can’t afford many more slip-ups and he will be desperate for a good start once the season resumes.

