‘We don’t have an interest’ – Former Derby County figure reacts to Rams’ recent takeover rumours

Former Derby County chairman Andy Appleby has suggested that he will not be part of any fresh takeover move involving the Rams.

The Rams are in a perilous position at the moment, with Derby facing the potential of a sizeable points deduction ahead of next season. While Mel Morris is now having to look for a fresh buyer following the proposed deal that would have seen Erik Alonso takeover being called off.

It has been reported by The Sun on Sunday (16/05/2021, p59) that Derby might be able to avoid the worst points deduction they could be handed if Morris can help complete a quick takeover of the club. The same report outlines that the Rams are in talks with a fresh buyer at the moment.

According to Derbyshire Live, there have been rumours circulating that former chairman Appleby could be involved in a new takeover bid alongside former club chief executive Sam Rush.

However, speaking to Derbyshire Live, Appleby move to clarify those rumours and insisted that he will not be looking to buy the club from Morris at the moment. He did though suggest that he has been following their situation and would be prepared to offer help if needed.

He said: “We have been following (Derby) and also have been hearing all of the recent rumours regarding Sam and I. We are together now in General Sports Worldwide, but at this time we don’t have an interest in ownership of the club.

“What I will say though is that I have always liked and respected Mel (Morris) and would be happy to help him in any way if he asked. I love Derby County and only want the best for the club and its fantastic supporters.”

The Verdict

This does provide some clarity over the potential situation surrounding Appleby’s involvement in a potential fresh takeover of the club. It means that the fresh buyers that the Rams are in talks with at the moment will be other parties outside of him and Rush. There will be hopes that whoever they are now in talks, a deal can get over the line this time around.

Appleby though does seem keen to do anything he can to help the Rams’ current predicament and that might be something that is needed further down the line if Morris can not complete a takeover of the club in the next few weeks and months.

Derby should not be in this position scrambling around trying to find a new owner to rescue their situation. However, there still needs to be caution over who might be set to takeover the club, as we saw with Alonso there can be circumstances behind the scenes that mean they are not the right people to take charge of the Rams. Hopefully, Appleby could provide some assistance in the process if it is needed.