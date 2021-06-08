Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘We dodged a bullet’, ‘Wow’ – Many QPR fans react to fresh contract update

Published

6 mins ago

on

QPR midfielder Tom Carroll is reportedly likely to leave the club after rejecting a new contract offer, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the west London club.

The 29-year-old penned a one-year deal when he joined the R’s last summer and impressed in the first few months of the 2020/21 campaign before a knee injury ended his season in January.

Carroll did not feature again for the senior side last term but represented the development side late on as he looked to prove his fitness and was on the bench for the final two games of the Championship season.

It seems that may have been his last contribution for the R’s, however, as West London Sport has revealed that the midfielder is unhappy with the terms offered to him by the club and now looks likely to leave.

Both Carroll and Charlie Owens were offered a new deal by the R’s last month.

The 29-year-old has rejected the club’s terms and though talks are ongoing, it is understood it is now unlikely that he’ll be at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium next term.

Carroll’s exit appears to have caused a stir among parts of the fanbase, with some supporters clearly frustrated that he’d turned down terms after the club helped him through his injury problems.

