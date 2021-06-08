‘We dodged a bullet’, ‘Wow’ – Many QPR fans react to fresh contract update

QPR midfielder Tom Carroll is reportedly likely to leave the club after rejecting a new contract offer, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the west London club.

The 29-year-old penned a one-year deal when he joined the R’s last summer and impressed in the first few months of the 2020/21 campaign before a knee injury ended his season in January.

Carroll did not feature again for the senior side last term but represented the development side late on as he looked to prove his fitness and was on the bench for the final two games of the Championship season.

It seems that may have been his last contribution for the R’s, however, as West London Sport has revealed that the midfielder is unhappy with the terms offered to him by the club and now looks likely to leave.

Both Carroll and Charlie Owens were offered a new deal by the R’s last month.

The 29-year-old has rejected the club’s terms and though talks are ongoing, it is understood it is now unlikely that he’ll be at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium next term.

21 things every QPR fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 When were QPR founded? 1880 1881 1882 1883

Carroll’s exit appears to have caused a stir among parts of the fanbase, with some supporters clearly frustrated that he’d turned down terms after the club helped him through his injury problems.

Read their reaction here:

I think we dodged a bullet there. Can spray the ball around with lovely 40 yard cross field passes but no goals and no assists and a loss ratio in the majority of the games he started. Good luck to him. Adiós. — Julian Oldfield (@JulianOldfield) June 8, 2021

All that’s wrong with football

Gave him a chance when no one else wanted him

Stood by him through injury

Better off without his ilk — Truth and Justice (@number8buser) June 7, 2021

Wow. Injured for most of the season, happy to pick up his wages and then leaves after we offer him a new contract despite the above. 🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Daniel DS (@dansheppard1985) June 7, 2021

Wow! Thanks for looking after me and paying me for most of the season but I’m off? — JamesRSeedhouse (@JimRSeedhouse) June 7, 2021

Silly chap for rejecting it. Won’t be playing Championship football again. — Scott Purdue (@ScottPurdue8) June 7, 2021

No big loss, never really rated him. We rarely won with him anchoring the midfield. With Amos back and Johansen looking likely, we’ll forget he was ever here. https://t.co/hPFQg1rt9F — Jesse Whittock (@twhittock) June 7, 2021

Pardon , reject contract we offer you but took last season when no one want you . https://t.co/3rK5y0KFHn — L (@Lowqpr) June 7, 2021

This is sad considering the club has helped him through injury, though you don't know what the terms were. I say put his wages towards securing Johansen https://t.co/CCGGtWE64F — Raymondo (@WrexhamRanger) June 7, 2021