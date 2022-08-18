“We do need to strengthen at the back” – Watford fan pundit offers verdict on transfer links to Southampton player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford have had a solid start to life under Rob Edwards this season.

Four games into the Championship campaign, the Hornets remain undefeated having won twice, and drawn twice in their matches so far.

Despite that, with two weeks to go until the transfer deadline there is still plenty of business that looks like it could be done at Vicarage Road both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

One of the players that could potentially arrive is Southampton’s Jack Stephens.

As per The Athletic earlier this week, the Hornets and Saints are in discussions over a deal for the 28-year-old who has two years remaining on his current contract.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie for his thoughts on whether or not Stephens would be a good addition at Vicarage Road.

“Yes,” Justin told FLW when asked the above.

“We do need to strengthen at the back in the middle and I think that Jack Stephens from Southampton would be a good addition to the squad.

“And I hope that does work out because we are looking a bit light in that particular area.”

Watford next face Preston North End away from home in Championship action on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

I have to agree with Justin here regarding the arrival of Jack Stephens at Watford.

Whilst the Hornets do have quantity at the back at the moment, it could be argued that the quality is lacking.

It could be argued that Stephens could come in and be an upgrade on the likes of Christian Kabasele, and William Troost-Ekong, for example, whilst also potentially freeing up Mattie Pollock to head out on loan once again after he impressed at Cheltenham last season.

The defence is an area that has been neglected at Watford in recent years, but with Stephens arriving, and potentially Kortney Hause too, the Hornets could have a very different looking backline come the end of the summer.