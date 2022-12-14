“We do need another striker” – Watford fan pundit reacts as Hornets eye Morocco star ahead of January window

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford are interested in signing Bari and Morocco forward Walid Cheddira, it has emerged.

As per Tutto Udinese, the 24-year-old has attracted the attention of the Hornets ahead of the January transfer window.

Cheddira has 16 goals in 15 matches in all competitions in Italy this campaign and has also featured for Morocco at the World Cup, although he will be suspended for tonight’s semi-final versus France due to suspension.

With the above links in mind, though, we asked FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie for his thoughts on the above link.

“I think we do need another striker in January,” Justin told FLW.

“Again there’s a few gaps in our forward line at the moment.

“Rey Manaj got injured at the weekend so we’ve kind of only got Davis as a striker, with support from the likes of Joao Pedro and Ken Sema.

“So I think another striker would be good for us.

“I don’t know a lot about this guy so I can’t say whether or not he’d be a good fit for Watford.

“But, another striker in January would be very much appreciated.”

The Verdict

It certainly makes sense that Watford are looking at their striking options ahead of the January transfer window.

Whilst Keinan Davis has done okay this season, outside of that, in Vakoun Bayo and Rey Manaj, the Hornets forward options are looking thin and poor.

Perhaps Cheddira could be the solution to that problem, then.

Indeed, his goals in Italy this season have come at an impressive rate, but he could he translate those to Championship level?

That is the key question the Hornets must consider when it comes to any potential deal for the Moroccan next month.