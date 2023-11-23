Highlights Leeds United squad found out about Jesse Marsch's sacking through social media, indicating behind-the-scenes chaos during that period.

Patrick Bamford has revealed the shock the Leeds United squad felt following Jesse Marsch’s dismissal as manager earlier this year.

The American was placed in charge of the team at the beginning of 2022, replacing popular coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Marsch successfully maintained the Whites’ survival in the Premier League in his first campaign in charge, after a difficult first half of the year under Bielsa had put their position in the division under threat.

However, their position was once again under threat in the following term after another poor first half of the season, which led to the decision by the club to once again change managers.

Marsch was replaced by Javi Gracia, who was unable to steer the team away from relegation to the second tier.

How did the Leeds United squad find out about Jesse Marsch’s sacking?

Speaking on the My Mate’s A Footballer podcast, Bamford revealed how the team found out about Marsch’s dismissal.

He admitted that there was a lot of surprise at how the news was delivered, even if the squad was expecting Marsch to be relieved of his duties at some point due to poor form.

“When Jesse Marsch got sacked us players found out about it through social media,” said Bamford,

“We didn’t know!

“Normally there is a note put into the WhatsApp group which just says the manager has been relieved of his duties, report at this time but it’s not like it’s a shock because sometimes the way it’s going, you know it’s going that way.

“So that message comes in and sometimes managers come in to say bye and sometimes that’s it, they’re gone.”

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Marsch’s replacement Gracia lasted just a couple of months in charge before the Leeds hierarchy again opted for a change, bringing in Sam Allardyce for the final four games of the campaign.

However, the experienced coach was unable to prevent the club from suffering relegation in their third season back in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke has since been put in charge of the first team squad, with the objective of bringing Leeds back up to the top flight at the first attempt.

The Whites are currently third in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The Yorkshire outfit has won its last three games, which has closed the gap to the top two going into the November international break.

Next up for Farke’s side is a clash away to Rotherham United on Friday night.

Is Daniel Farke the man to bring Leeds United forward?

Supporters grew quite discontent with Leeds under Marsch, so it was no great surprise that he was sacked.

However, the squad finding out through social media is an indication of how chaotic things were behind the scenes at Leeds during this period.

Under the new ownership, Farke seems in a much more settled position and has the backing of the fans.

The German knows what it takes to gain promotion to the Premier League, having twice achieved it with Norwich City in the past, and his Leeds team look primed to compete for a top two spot in 2024.