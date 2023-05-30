It may not have been goals galore at Wembley on Monday afternoon, but there was certainly no shortage of drama as Sheffield Wednesday secured a return to the Championship following a two-year exile.

The drama came in the second half as just moments after Barnsley should have perhaps had a penalty for a foul by Wednesday striker Lee Gregory, Adam Phillips was sent off for the Tykes for a tackle on Gregory.

Both sides had their chances in normal time and in extra time with the scoreline remaining 0-0, but in the third minute of stoppage time at the end of the extra 30 minutes it was Josh Windass who struck with his 16th goal of the season as he headed past Harry Isted.

What has Josh Windass said following Sheffield Wednesday's play-off final win?

Windass, not one to shy away from the cameras, was the obvious man Sky Sports wanted to talk to following his last minute winner, and he managed to sneak in a dig at Barnsley boss Michael Duff, who had left Wednesday's semi-final second leg against Peterborough before full-time because he apparently believed Posh were heading through.

There has been more time for reflection though from the forward following last night's assumed celebrations, as Windass took to Instagram to share his thoughts and feelings on Wednesday's return to the Championship.

"Goal 16 was a memorable one, we got relegated because of a points deduction," Windass said of his Wembley strike and also the club's drop into the third tier in 2021.

"We didn’t deserve to be in this league. We fought every day to get back up, high standards and incredible team spirit. The changing room is full of unbelievable people, and the fan base, INCREDIBLE!!"

What is Josh Windass' current situation at Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore and Josh Windass celebrating the Owls' victory.

Back in the summer of 2021, when it was rumoured that Windass may head back to the Championship with another club very swiftly following the Owls' relegation to League One, the forward penned an extension until the summer of 2023.

What wasn't mentioned at the time however was that Wednesday have the option to extend his deal by an extra year into June 2024, and this is almost certainly an option that the South Yorkshire outfit are set to trigger when their retained list is confirmed in the coming days.

Windass attracted some unexpected attention in South America last summer when Pedro Caixinha, his former manager at Rangers, wanted to bring him to Club Atletico Talleres in Argentina.

However, their offers were knocked back and Windass remained an Owls player, and he will no doubt be there at the start of the 2023-24 season as well.