“We desperately needed a back up” – Stoke City fan pundit issues verdict on Southampton transfer agreement

FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley is optimistic with the signing of Will Smallbone from Southampton.

The Irishman has arrived as part of a season-long loan agreement with the Premier League club.

It has been a difficult couple of years for the midfielder, since making his initial breakthrough at St. Mary’s.

But it is hoped that a stint with the Potters could be what the 22-year-old can get his development back on track.

This Stoke supporter believes it was crucial for the team to get an understudy for Nick Powell into the team this summer, highlighting the loss of Mario Vrancic and Romaine Sawyers as a big reason why this signing could be so important to the club’s season.

“With Mario Vrancic and Romaine Sawyers going, we desperately needed a backup to Nick Powell, particularly because he’s injured at the moment,” Rowley told Football League World.

“I know our best option was probably a young, up and coming loanee and we’ve got that in Will Smallbone.

“I’m not going to pretend I know an awful lot about him, but from what I’ve seen he’s an advanced midfielder that will look to be creative and maybe have an eye for goal as well.

“We generally just need another Nick Powell, cause he is so injury prone, or seems to be anyway. We can’t rely on him being fit every week and we also can’t rely on Powell having a dip in form either.

“It’s a shame cause I think he’s one of the best players in the league on his day but we need someone, not necessarily reliable — creative players aren’t always — but Will Smallbone just gives us another option if Nick Powell is unavailable.”

Stoke will get their Championship campaign underway this weekend when they face a trip to London to compete against Millwall.

The Potters will be aiming to improve on their 14th place finish in last season’s table.

This could be a make or break campaign for O’Neill as the club’s manager, with a promotion bid likely on the agenda in order to secure his long-term future in Stoke.

Stoke face Millwall on July 30, with a 3pm kick-off.

The Verdict

Smallbone could prove to be a very shrewd signing for Stoke this summer.

The midfielder had a promising start to life in the Premier League before injury concerns set back his development.

Maintaining his fitness and earning consistent game time will surely be his main aim with the team.

But fighting with Powell for a place in the side will provide great competition, which should push them individually and Stoke as a team to be constantly improving and staying fit.