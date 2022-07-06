“We desperately need some options”- Watford fan pundit offers honest assessment on transfer target

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford will be determined to start the 2022/23 campaign in a positive manner when they host Sheffield United at Vicarage Road on August 1st.

Ahead of the new term, the Hornets have made some alterations to their squad.

In terms of the strikers, Cucho Hernandez, Joshua King and Andre Gray have all left the club this summer.

King is currently a free-agent whilst Hernandez and Gray recently sealed moves to Columbus Crew and Aris FC.

With Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis both attracting interest from elsewhere, it is hardly a surprise that Watford have been linked with moves for a number of players.

One of the individuals who has emerged as a potential target for the Hornets is Adam Armstrong.

According to The Sun, Watford are plotting a loan swoop for the Southampton forward who is also being tracked by Middlesbrough.

Before sealing a move to Southampton last year, Armstrong managed to find the back of the net on 49 occasions in the Championship for Blackburn Rovers whilst he also chipped in with 16 assists in 130 appearances.

Making reference to the 25-year-old, FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie has admitted that Armstrong could be a good addition to the club’s squad as they need some more options up front.

Speaking to FLW, Beattie said: “I did see that we were linked with Adam Armstrong.

“We are a little bit lacking up front now, we’re expecting Dennis to go, Sarr to go so I think bringing in an experienced forward like Armstrong would be a good thing.

“I can’t say I know much about him, I haven’t really seen him play, I know he played for Blackburn and for Southampton.

“But we desperately need some options up front so if it’s going to be Armstrong then let’s hope he’s willing to work under Rob Edwards and give it a go.”