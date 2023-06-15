This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are eyeing a potential move for Fankaty Dabo this summer.

The defender has been linked with a move to the Rams but they face competition from League One rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Dabo was a part of the Coventry City side that earned a place in the play-off final last season, with the club ultimately falling just short in their clash with Luton Town.

It was his missed penalty that sealed Luton’s promotion to the Premier League.

Would Fankaty Dabo be a good signing for Derby County?

FLW’s Derby County fan pundit Shaun Woodward would be happy for the club to sign Dabo in the transfer window.

He highlighted the impact it could have on balancing out the rest of the squad, allowing Korey Smith and Louie Sibley to move back to their favoured positions, as a key reason why Dabo would be a good addition to Paul Warne’s side.

“I did watch him a few times with Coventry last season, and we desperately need a right-back don’t we,” Woodward told Football League World.

“He’s of a good age, late twenties I think.

“Played over 100 games for Coventry, doesn’t set the world alight but is a solid right-back, which is something we would probably really want to have in our team.

“It would mean the likes of Korey Smith and Louie Sibley could move into more favoured positions, so it would help the balance of the squad, definitely.

“So, yeah, I’m all for that signing.”

Do Derby County have a realistic chance of signing Fankaty Dabo?

It is an ambitious move for the player, who featured 27 times in the Championship for the Sky Blues.

If he can be convinced to take the step down to League One then it would be a really strong addition to their squad.

Dabo has proven himself a very capable Championship level player, so he could be the type of signing needed to help bring the Rams back to the second tier.

Then it is also a matter of whether Derby can provide a stronger offer than Bolton, which should be possible given their resources.

We can expect this summer to be a busy one for the Rams as they look to give Warne the tool he needs to take them back to the Championship.