Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl admitted he is worried about Callum Paterson after the Scotsman, and Max Lowe, joined the Owls’ growing injury list following the defeat to Sunderland last night.

It has been a difficult period for the Yorkshire side when it comes to injuries, with Michael Smith, Stuart Armstrong and Yan Valery the latest names to be missing, as they all sat out the fixture at Hillsborough.

Whilst Wednesday’s stretched squad put in a spirited performance against the Black Cats, they ultimately came up short, as two goals from Eliezer Mayenda condemned Rohl’s side to a third defeat on the bounce, leaving them with a lot to do in the race for a top six finish.

Danny Rohl discusses Max Lowe and Callum Paterson injuries

To make matters worse for the German, he saw two of his starting XI taken off in the game, with defender Lowe replaced by Liam Palmer minutes before the break.

Then, shortly before the hour mark, goalscorer Paterson was taken off as he couldn’t continue.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Rohl provided an update on the duo, and he admitted particular concern for Paterson, who has been in good form for Wednesday in recent weeks.

“Tomorrow (Saturday) we will have a scan and see what it is, hopefully it is OK (Lowe). Maybe it is just a knock but we will see. And then there is Pato and if Pato goes out with a knock then it really means something because he is not a player that comes off with nothing. Hopefully, we cross the fingers, that it is not worse, worse, worse.”

Sheffield Wednesday injuries have come at the worst possible time

Realistically, it’s going to take a lot for the Owls to reach the play-offs now, as they are six points behind with other clubs having a game in hand.

Championship Table (as of 1/3/25) Team P GD Pts 6 Blackburn 34 5 51 7 Coventry 34 4 50 8 Bristol City 34 5 49 9 Watford 34 -3 48 10 Norwich City 34 8 47 11 Middlesbrough 34 8 47 12 Millwall 34 0 45 13 Sheffield Wednesday 35 -9 45

Of course, they will not give up, but it felt like a great opportunity to get back to winning ways against a Sunderland side that had been rotated by Regis Le Bris, and they were lacking confidence themselves.

Given where Wednesday were last season, it’s important to recognise that they have still made huge progress under Rohl, but it could be a frustrating end to the campaign.

Sadly, injuries have hit the squad hard, with Lowe and Paterson joining a list of experienced players that could be unavailable moving forward.

From Rohl’s comments, there is a real worry over Paterson, so the club will be hoping for a positive update on the player in the coming days when they discover more about the problem. The ex-Hearts man has worked hard to get into the team, and he has shown how effective he can be in recent games.

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action against struggling Plymouth Argyle next weekend.