“We couldn’t get a replacement” – Should Stoke City cash in on 23-year-old?

Rangers are interested in a move for Stoke City‘s Josh Tymon this summer to bolster their squad ahead of 2022/23, according to Football Insider.

The 23-year-old has become an integral part of the first team at the bet365 Stadium, and signed a deal until the summer of 2025 last season, putting the Potters in a strong position financially this summer.

Players like Tymon are gaining admirers due to the growth of three at the back, in the absence of an abundance of specialist wing backs to slot in.

FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley explained how he thinks the club should handle the interest from Rangers.

Speaking to Football League World, Rowley said: “First and foremost, Josh Tymon is certainly a wing back rather than a full back.

“He’s very pacey, he’s very hardworking, he’s got a great left foot on him to put a very dangerous ball into the box.

“I think he got the most nutmegs in the Championship last season.

“He’s great going forwards and he’s okay in defence, there’s certainly room for improvement there, but he’s only 23 and I wouldn’t be surprised if Rangers invested into his future and his development.

“Because there’s certainly a really talented player in there.

“I wouldn’t want Stoke to cash in on him, I believe the fee we’d be looking at is around £6 million and for what I think we’d get out of him in years going forward, I don’t think it’s worth us cashing in now.

“I do hope we keep hold of him, particularly because we couldn’t get a replacement like him either.”