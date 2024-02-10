Despite a blistering start to the Championship season for Ipswich Town, it looks like the Tractor Boys may have to settle for a play-off place instead of automatic promotion this season.

Ipswich supporters would have been over the moon had you told them this at the start of the season after taking their place back in the second tier from League One, but such a promising start allowed supporters to dream of automatic promotion.

And given East Anglian rivals Norwich City are just outside the top six, you can't write off a repeat of the 2015 Championship play-offs where the two bitter rivals met in the play-off semi-finals.

A repeat of 2015 could be on the cards

In 2015, Norwich, under Alex Neil, finished 3rd in the Championship table, missing out on automatic promotion by just three points.

Meanwhile, down the road in Suffolk, rivals Ipswich Town managed to secure a play-off spot on goal difference under Mick McCarthy after finishing level on points with Wolves.

Championship Table 2014/15 Position Club P GD Pts 1. Bournemouth 46 45 90 2. Watford 46 50 89 3. Norwich City 46 48 86 4. Middlesbrough 46 37 85 5. Brentford 46 59 78 6. Ipswich Town 46 54 78

This led to a unique situation where two very bitter rivals were facing each other in the play-offs, with both sides looking to claim the ultimate bragging rights.

With Norwich having finished higher than Ipswich, it meant that the Canaries would have home advantage in the second leg, so they travelled south to Portman Road for the first fixture on May 9, 2015.

As expected, it was a cagey game played in front of a hostile atmosphere.

Norwich took the lead on 41 minutes through Jonny Howson before Ipswich levelled just minutes later through a Paul Anderson goal, and that is how it finished in Suffolk - meaning it was all to play for in the reverse fixture a week later.

The home side were handed the initiative at Carrow Road just after half-time when Christophe Berra was sent off for Ipswich after a handball.

Wes Hoolahan converted from the penalty spot and the Canaries looked to have one foot in the play-off final.

However, Tommy Smith equalised for the ten men of Ipswich with half an hour left, putting them in a position to cause a major upset.

It didn't turn out like that though, and goals from Nathan Redmond and Cameron Jerome ensured a 4-2 aggregate win for the Canaries.

Norwich went on to win the play-off final against Middlesbrough, sealing an immediate return to the Premier League.

Norwich vs Ipswich in 2023-24

The sides met for the first time since 2019 in December when Ipswich hosted Norwich at Portman Road.

Despite being second in the league at that point, the Tractor Boys were unable to seal the win, and had to settle for a 2-2 draw after coming from behind twice.

Ipswich have a really poor record against their East Anglian neighbours, having failed to beat them since 2009, and haven't won at Carrow Road since 2006.

The sides will meet again on 6th April 2024 when Ipswich will be desperately hoping to end their barren run against their rivals.

A repeat of 2015 certainly isn't out of the question yet and, given their record against Ipswich, Norwich would surely be fancying themselves if the situation was to arise.

Leeds and Southampton are in sensational form and Ipswich's has somewhat dropped off recently, so you'd almost expect them to finish in the play-off spots now, whilst at the time of writing, Norwich are just two points off a top six place with perhaps two spots to play for.

Good results and hard work will be needed for David Wagner's side, but it is not beyond the realms of possibility that Norfolk will take on Suffolk in May.