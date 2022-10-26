“We could probably be a bit nastier” – Isaac Hayden offers frank Norwich City verdict after 1-0 loss v Burnley

Despite starting the season in fairly good form, Norwich City have seen a dip in their recent performances and as a result have slipped down to seventh in the league.

The Canaries are now without a win in six games and a 1-0 loss to Burnley last night means they have lost four of those six games.

As Dean Smith looks to make changes that will improve his side’s performances, Isaac Hayden was given 90 minutes for the first time this season.

Hayden has been building his fitness up over summer after joining from Newcastle United but the experienced player knows what it takes to go up from this league having done so with his parent club.

Looking at what his side need, Hayden told the Pink Un: “It’s a good group. It’s a nice set of lads. We could probably be a bit nastier in some situations and more aggressive at times.

“We have a few leaders in the group and probably need to add a few more, but it’s one of those groups where I feel we have enough to get promoted and, at the end of May, be in the Premier League.

“It’s a long season and obviously at the moment it doesn’t feel great. I’ve been in this situation so many times and I’ve seen it – it can change with one game and you can be further up the table in a few games. “We just need to stick together and work on the final balls, possession in their half and then I think we will be alright. “The first 30 minutes, we didn’t get the structure right. We didn’t get the press right. When you come to places like this, they can unpick you. “I don’t really think Gunny had a real save to make. There wasn’t much in terms of clear cut chances for them. “But again, for us, it’s the final third. It’s building and having confidence to get on the ball in the final third and create things. We seem to be lacking that cutting edge at the moment.”

The Verdict: Norwich City really need to step up their form if they want to keep in with the race for a top six position at the top of the table and as it stands, things don’t look good for the Canaries. Dean Smith will no doubt be under pressure now but if he was able to get it right, it would provide Norwich with the experience needed to progress to the next level. Hayden has called for leaders in the side and Smith will be hoping they emerge. However, it’s hard to argue that the pressure isn’t on the City boss yet.