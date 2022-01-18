‘We could move early’ – West Ham’s transfer stance over Fulham ace revealed

West Ham United could make an early move in an attempt to sign Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho, as per a recent report by the West Ham Way Podcast.

The 19-year-ol has been a much sought after prospect for many top clubs since it was revealed earlier in the season that he is unlikely to commit to a new deal with the Whites, with the Hammers said to be on the list of potential suitors for his signature.

Carvalho’s current contract is due to expire at the end of the season and is allowed to negotiate with foreign based clubs over a pre-signing agreement if he wishes to do so.

Now ExWHUemployee has told the podcast that the East London side remain interested in a deal for the attacking midfielder, as he went on to outline their stance on the potential signing recently:

“Carvalho at Fulham is a guy we like. His contract expires in the summer. He’s not a priority position in January but we could move early for him.”

The youngster has greatly thrived since graduating from Fulham’s academy and is still viewed as someone that the West London outfit would love to keep amongst their ranks moving forwards.

Carvalho has gone on to make 22 appearances for his side across all competitions, scoring six goals in the process.

The Verdict

This would be a superb signing for the Hammers to make but at the same time it appears highly unlikely that they’ll be the only club looking to get a deal in place for the teenager.

The likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid have been spoken about in the past, so this is a player that is wanted by some of football’s top brass.

Fulham appear resigned to losing him on a free in the summer, so it will all come down to who can give him the best pathway to continue his development away from Craven Cottage.

He is certainly good enough to play at a higher level, so it will be intriguing to see where he ends up in the long run.