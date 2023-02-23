“We could do with his leadership on the pitch, but…” – Watford fan pundit makes unfortunate senior player prediction

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford have suffered badly when it comes to player injuries this season, and yet another blow was delivered in the last week when Tom Cleverley was dealt with a further setback.

The experienced ex-Manchester United midfielder hasn’t always had the rub of the green at Vicarage Road when it comes to his fitness, having missed large chunks of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 season with hamstring and achilles injuries respectively, and once again a heel problem in 2019-20 kept him out for months.

Cleverley managed to keep himself healthy and available last season in the Premier League, but after just three league games of the 2022-23 Championship campaign he was ruled out for nearly six months after picking up ANOTHER achilles injury.

The 33-year-old made his long-awaited comeback against Blackburn Rovers nearly two weeks ago off the bench as he looked to play his way into a contract extension at the end of the season, with his current deal expiring in June.

But after being named in the starting line-up against Burnley last week, Cleverley hobbled off in the warm-up with another problem, with Slaven Bilic later confirming that he will miss eight weeks – most of the remainder of the season – with a hamstring injury.

And FLW’s Hornets fan pundit Justin Beattie believes that we may have now seen the last of Cleverley in a Watford shirt – and perhaps his playing career.

“It is a blow – but we haven’t seen him much of this season anyway,” Justin said.

“He’s been out with injuries for pretty much all of it – obviously he is our captain and we could do with his leadership on the pitch, but we’re going to have to live without it again for eight weeks.

“I would suspect that’s probably the end of his career at Watford now in terms of playing.

“I imagine he’s got a future in other roles, but it’s a blow but not a massive one because we haven’t seen much of him this season.”

The Verdict

Injuries unfortunately seem to have caught up to Cleverley, who just seemingly cannot seem to catch a break.

There would have been hope based off last season that he could keep relatively fit and healthy, but it just hasn’t been the case whatsoever.

On his day, Cleverley can definitely still be a top Championship performer, but it’s just a case of how often that day can come about, and that is what Watford will be thinking about when his contract comes to an end this summer.

The eight-week timeframe on his injury should bring him back before the 2022-23 campaign is over, and then there could also be the play-offs to think about if Watford make it as well, but we may be seeing the final chapter of Cleverley’s six-year Watford career.