Highlights Sunderland sold Ross Stewart to Southampton for a reported £10 million after failing to reach a new contract agreement with the striker.

Despite his absence for most of last season, Sunderland had an impressive finish, suggesting they can achieve similar results without him.

The £10 million earned from Stewart's sale is a much-needed financial boost for Sunderland, and they have made signings to replace him on deadline day.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland caved in and sold Ross Stewart right at the end of the transfer window.

Speculation surrounded the future of the Scot throughout the summer, but the Black Cats hoped to renew the striker’s contract instead of cashing-in on his value.

However, discussions over a new deal failed to materialise in an agreement, which left the Championship side with little choice but to sell given he was entering the final season of his contract.

Southampton reportedly paid around £10 million to secure the services of the 27-year-old, who is nearing a recovery to full fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Sunderland earned a measure of revenge on Saturday with a 5-0 hammering of Stewart’s new club.

Will Ross Stewart be missed by Sunderland supporters?

FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke is optimistic that Tony Mowbray’s side won’t feel the effects of Stewart’s departure too much.

The talented striker missed much of last season, but the Black Cats still earned an impressive sixth place finish, so he thinks there is still reason to believe a similar result can be achieved this campaign without him.

“I didn’t think it would be that big of a miss,” Austwicke told Football League World.

“Obviously we missed him for 75, 80 per cent of last season and still had an incredible season.

“And, as you could see on Saturday, he wouldn’t have been playing anyway because he’s injured but the talent we’ve still got in our squad, that was without a striker, we’ve still got strikers to come in, obviously signed a couple on deadline day as well.

“I don’t think he’s going to be that big of a miss, compared to the money we got for him.

“I don’t know what he’s going to be like, it’s a hard injury to come back from, an Achilles injury.

“I think we could be fine.

“I don’t think it’s going to be as big of a blow as it might seem.

“I wish him well at Southampton, but I really think we’ll be okay, I do.”

The 5-0 win over Russell Martin’s side moved Sunderland up to ninth in the Championship table, giving the team seven points from a possible 15.

Sunderland will return to action on 16 September with an away trip to Loftus Road to take on QPR.

Should Sunderland have sold Ross Stewart?

Losing Stewart was something Sunderland tried everything to avoid, but perhaps it won’t be so bad.

The near £10 million earned for his sale is a lot of money for a club in the Championship to receive, which is a much-needed financial boost.

But signings were made to replace him on deadline day, meaning the team should now have the firepower they’ve been missing in recent months.

Sunderland will be aiming to compete for promotion this season, so giving Stewart to a rival could prove a mistake, but it was a risk worth taking given he was set to leave as a free agent next year anyway.