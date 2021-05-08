‘We can’t proceed with him in the side’ – Many Derby fans reflect on one player’s performance after Sheffield Wednesday draw

Derby County have avoided relegation after their 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday but many Rams fans have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration at Craig Forsyth’s performance.

It was a Championship classic at Pride Park, which saw Sam Hutchinson break the deadlock in first half stoppage time after a tense opening 45 minutes.

Goals flew in after the break, with Martyn Waghorn’s brace enough to ensure that the points were shared and the Rams stayed up – with Wednesday, Rotherham United and Wycombe relegated.

It wasn’t all positive for Derby, however, and Forsyth endured a difficult afternoon on the left side of defence.

The Scotsman started in place of Lee Buchanan at left-back but was not at his best, with his errors nearly proving costly for Wayne Rooney’s side.

The 32-year-old has been in and out of the team this season, featuring as a centre-back as well as on the left, but has been someone Rooney has trusted over the past few weeks.

Despite staying up, it seems Forsyth’s performance has frustrated plenty of Derby fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Craig Forsyth there with the worst performance in professional football history. What a day to do it on. #dcfc — Stephen Pickering (@StephenPaul91) May 8, 2021

I didn’t know Forsyth was a Sheffield Wednesday or Rotherham fan until today. #dcfc — Dan (@Dan_Walls_) May 8, 2021

Forsyth should be donating his salary to charity #dcfc — Dayko (@dayko_uk) May 8, 2021

In all the emotions I'd forgotten about Forsyth's performance today 🤣 seems like a nice guy but we can't proceed with him in the side #dcfcfans #dcfc — The Lone Ram (@LoneRam92) May 8, 2021

Rooney played Forsyth because he’s a senior professional. He let Rooney and the club down. #dcfc — Dayko (@dayko_uk) May 8, 2021

Never been so wrong & so right in the same tweet. 😰 Forsyth nearly single handedly sent us down today. Waghorn did his bit to keep us in the Championship 🖤🐏 #dcfc https://t.co/BsuUxqPrjB — Luke Bodell (@BodellDcfc) May 8, 2021

Craig Forsyth is one lucky footballer #DCFC — Luke Horrobin (@LukeHorrobin7) May 8, 2021

Forsyth nearly cost us Championship status….Keogh nearly got us to the prem but only one mistake will be remembered!#dcfc — Thomas Yeowart (@thomasyeowart) May 8, 2021

don’t let the fact we stayed up distract you from the fact that Forsyth is absolutely awful — Josh Green (@josh__dcfc) May 8, 2021