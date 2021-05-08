Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'We can't proceed with him in the side' – Many Derby fans reflect on one player's performance after Sheffield Wednesday draw

7 mins ago

Derby County have avoided relegation after their 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday but many Rams fans have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration at Craig Forsyth’s performance.

It was a Championship classic at Pride Park, which saw Sam Hutchinson break the deadlock in first half stoppage time after a tense opening 45 minutes.

Goals flew in after the break, with Martyn Waghorn’s brace enough to ensure that the points were shared and the Rams stayed up – with Wednesday, Rotherham United and Wycombe relegated.

It wasn’t all positive for Derby, however, and Forsyth endured a difficult afternoon on the left side of defence.

The Scotsman started in place of Lee Buchanan at left-back but was not at his best, with his errors nearly proving costly for Wayne Rooney’s side.

The 32-year-old has been in and out of the team this season, featuring as a centre-back as well as on the left, but has been someone Rooney has trusted over the past few weeks.

Despite staying up, it seems Forsyth’s performance has frustrated plenty of Derby fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


