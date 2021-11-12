Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘We can’t lose him’, ‘Give him a chance’ – Many West Brom fans discuss Palace and Newcastle target after u23s win over Arsenal

Published

5 seconds ago

on

West Bromwich Albion U23s beat Arsenal U23s 4-1 in the Premier League Cup last night, which has left many Baggies fans been discussing in-demand 17-year-old Reyes Cleary. 

Albion took a 3-0 lead into the break courtesy of goals from Tom Fellows, Cleary, and Rayhaan Tulloch while Kevin Joshua added a fourth in the second half.

Kayhon Edwards bagged a consolation goal for Arsenal but it didn’t impact the outcome as Richard Beale’s side claimed a win that keeps them top of Group A in the Premier League Cup.

Though there were impressive performances throughout the XI from an Albion perspective, much of the fans were focussed on Cleary amid the current uncertainty about his future.

The 17-year-old has now scored 15 goals in 13 games this term but is yet to sign a professional contract and is attracting the attention of some big clubs both in Europe and the Premier League.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this week that Cleary is on the radar of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Hoffenheim, as well as Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

Albion are said to be eager for him to stay at the Hawthorns and he was a talking point among fans after last night’s win over Arsenal.

Have any of these 30 ex-West Brom players ever played abroad?

1 of 30

Has Matheus Pereira ever played abroad?

Read the reaction of West Brom supporters here:


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘We can’t lose him’, ‘Give him a chance’ – Many West Brom fans discuss Palace and Newcastle target after u23s win over Arsenal

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: