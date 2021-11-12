‘We can’t lose him’, ‘Give him a chance’ – Many West Brom fans discuss Palace and Newcastle target after u23s win over Arsenal

West Bromwich Albion U23s beat Arsenal U23s 4-1 in the Premier League Cup last night, which has left many Baggies fans been discussing in-demand 17-year-old Reyes Cleary.

Albion took a 3-0 lead into the break courtesy of goals from Tom Fellows, Cleary, and Rayhaan Tulloch while Kevin Joshua added a fourth in the second half.

Kayhon Edwards bagged a consolation goal for Arsenal but it didn’t impact the outcome as Richard Beale’s side claimed a win that keeps them top of Group A in the Premier League Cup.

Though there were impressive performances throughout the XI from an Albion perspective, much of the fans were focussed on Cleary amid the current uncertainty about his future.

The 17-year-old has now scored 15 goals in 13 games this term but is yet to sign a professional contract and is attracting the attention of some big clubs both in Europe and the Premier League.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this week that Cleary is on the radar of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Hoffenheim, as well as Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

Albion are said to be eager for him to stay at the Hawthorns and he was a talking point among fans after last night’s win over Arsenal.

Read the reaction of West Brom supporters here:

Cleary being scouted by Bayern, throw him in 1st team and give him a chance, he’s not going to do any worse than Hugill or Zohore, show him he’s the future here , or lose him for nowt like many before him https://t.co/gJE6I0jCv8 — Steve mackenzie (@baggie_boy) November 12, 2021

Sign Cleary before big clubs come looking to snatch him up….He’s already attracting attention & we can’t lose him — Gemma Snead (@heathensgem) November 11, 2021

give Cleary whatever he wants — N (@wbanath) November 11, 2021

Really think Cleary will do a job at Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa. — Harry (@HarryWbafc) November 11, 2021

Need to get him involved in the first team whilst we still have him. Looks fantastic and we stand to lose nothing by giving him his chance. — Samson (@ItsSamson2) November 11, 2021

Give him a chance in the first team. If your good enough your old enough. Come on Albion be pro active otherwise another young starlet is gonna go for peanuts. #wba — Greg Bishop (@BaggieBoy1982) November 12, 2021

Sign Cleary up to a professional contract I'm begging @wba — ¿ (@jackwat_) November 11, 2021