Mark Robins has detailed why Coventry City have struggled to get deals over the line so far in the transfer window.

The Sky Blues have so far added a number of players to their first team squad, but are working on bringing in another few fresh faces before the Championship campaign gets underway.

Ellis Simms is the biggest arrival at the CBS Arena so far this window, signing in an £8 million deal from Everton.

The forward is a replacement for Viktor Gyokeres, who was sold to Sporting CP in a deal worth a reported £20 million.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Jay Dasilva, Joel Latibeaudiere and Brad Collins have all also joined as new signings for Coventry this summer.

What next for Coventry City in the transfer market?

Robins has indicated that there are plenty of further deals to come from the Championship side in the next few weeks.

The Coventry boss eased concerns over a lack of recent activity, claiming that the bigger budget they have to work with this summer is making it more difficult to narrow down attainable targets.

“I think the fact that we’re going for better players means there’s more interest in them, and we’re still not able to compete with the wages," said Robins, via Coventry Live.

“We can’t do that, we can’t go stupid.

"What we have done, and what [owner] Doug’s (King] allowed us to do, is go higher than we have been, and that’s brilliant.

“So we will improve things.

“What I know, and what everyone thinks, is that you’re sat on a pile of money that they are trying to take off and extract from you.

“That ain’t going to happen because you can’t overpay for people.

“Not stupidly anyway.

“But quality players cost decent money and the good thing about it is Doug is prepared to back that.

“And the players that I am looking to bring in, the players that Dean [Austin] and his team have brought forward and that we all agree can make us better, are really exciting players.

“So we are going to try to do that, and that’s really important.

“Whilst we want to hit the ground running, it’s difficult.

“But the coaching staff and everyone at the club have been brilliant.

“The players have been looking around and saying, ‘where are the players,’ but they are starting to drip through.”

Coventry’s season gets underway on 6 August with a clash against the recently relegated Leicester City.

Can Coventry City compete for promotion again next season?

Teams that reach the play-off final in recent years have historically done quite poorly in the next campaign.

Coventry will want to avoid suffering the kind of falls-from-grace that Barnsley and Huddersfield Town suffered in the last two years.

The loss of Gyokores is huge, but replacing him with Simms is smart business, even if the cost appeared quite high relative to their recent transfer activity.

If they can reinvest the rest of that money back into the squad then they should be able to maintain their competitiveness, though the future of Gustavo Hamer will also be crucial.

It is going to be a difficult Championship season, with a lot of big clubs fighting for promotion, but Coventry will be optimistic of being in the mix if they can achieve the rest of their summer targets.