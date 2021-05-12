‘We can’t get rid of him’ – Many Reading FC fans react as Watford, Crystal Palace begin to circle

Watford, Crystal Palace and Brighton are interested in signing Reading forward Yakou Meite, according to the Telegraph.

Meite joined Reading from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2016, and has since had five impressive seasons at the Madejski Stadium.

The 25-year-old has scored 11 goals in 25 league appearances for the Royals this season, as Veljko Paunovic’s side narrowly missed out on a play-off finish.

It has been a somewhat frustrating campaign for Meite, who has made only 25 appearances in the Championship having endured problems with a knee injury this term.

But the Ivorian has enjoyed another impressive season in front of goal, having scored 13 goals in 2019/20 and 12 goals in 2018/19.

Meite is out of contract at the end of next season, though, and the Telegraph report that newly-promoted Watford have joined Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion in the race to sign the powerful attacker.

It is also reported that Meite would cost around £5million this summer, as the Royals look to cling onto their speedy forward.

Here, we take a look at Reading fans’ reactions to this potential departure…

Yakou Méïté is worth far more than £5 million. A winger with his goal record is one of a kind at this level. One of our most important players. Hopefully no truth to this. — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) May 11, 2021

For £5 million they can have one of his boot laces. — Chris Beale (@bealec1988) May 11, 2021

5 seems a tad undervalued.. — SDS (@NCCDakota) May 11, 2021

We can’t get rid of him. I’m serious. He’s such a committed professional and he wins us so many games. I’d rather see Ejaria or Olise go if we have to cash something in this summer but not Yakou. — Bucks1871 (@bucks1871) May 11, 2021

He’s worth 15mill+ to us he’s often a bit inconsistent but he’s better than most at this level — TheBoysInHoops (@PaunoBall1871) May 11, 2021

Worth more than that, but definitely one of our more saleable assets. Hard to know exactly what his best position is. — Sean (@sean_rich96) May 11, 2021

Would need to be closer to 10 imo. One of the best, most committed, players we've had this decade. — Luke Rogers (@saiint) May 11, 2021

He's got the right attitude to succeed elsewhere. — Mick Day (@MickDay99) May 11, 2021

£5 mil and you can have his signed shirt — pauno szn (@paunoball) May 11, 2021

The man scores goals but apart from that he isnt great imo, his first touch is woeful and apart from his decent amount of goals does not offer much else — James Roberts (@JamesRo33330795) May 11, 2021