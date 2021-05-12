Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Reading

‘We can’t get rid of him’ – Many Reading FC fans react as Watford, Crystal Palace begin to circle

Published

8 mins ago

on

Watford, Crystal Palace and Brighton are interested in signing Reading forward Yakou Meite, according to the Telegraph.

Meite joined Reading from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2016, and has since had five impressive seasons at the Madejski Stadium.

The 25-year-old has scored 11 goals in 25 league appearances for the Royals this season, as Veljko Paunovic’s side narrowly missed out on a play-off finish.

It has been a somewhat frustrating campaign for Meite, who has made only 25 appearances in the Championship having endured problems with a knee injury this term.

But the Ivorian has enjoyed another impressive season in front of goal, having scored 13 goals in 2019/20 and 12 goals in 2018/19.

Meite is out of contract at the end of next season, though, and the Telegraph report that newly-promoted Watford have joined Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion in the race to sign the powerful attacker.

It is also reported that Meite would cost around £5million this summer, as the Royals look to cling onto their speedy forward.

Here, we take a look at Reading fans’ reactions to this potential departure…


