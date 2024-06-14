This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers look to be in the market for a central defender as the future of one of their leading players in this position is uncertain. One Rotherham United is reported to be part of their search.

Jake Clarke-Salter has caught the eye of teams like Burnley and Wolves. The 26-year-old has reportedly had a £5-7 million price tag placed on him by QPR, as they look to deter interest and keep hold of their man, as per John Percy of the Daily Telegraph.

But the London-based club are doing their due diligence, and are preparing for life without him, just in case it comes to fruition. One option they are said to have looked at is Rotherham man Cameron Humphreys.

The 25-year-old had an injury-plagued season last time out, and was part of the worst defence in the Championship.

The R's see him as a target, according to Football Insider, but they may have to battle with Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall and Swansea City in order to buy him.

Louis Moir, Football League World's QPR fan pundit, isn't convinced by Humphreys however.

QPR should avoid deal for Rotherham United defender Cameron Humphreys

Moir doesn't believe that the Rotherham defender is better than the options that the club currently have, but admits that they do need to look at potential options in his position.

"Obviously you look at it and you look at a team that's gone down, and of course there are players in teams that go down that are of good quality, but if you look at Cameron Humphreys at Rotherham, is he really better than what we've got at the minute?" Louis said when speaking to FLW.

"We've got Steve Cook who is an experienced, quality centre-half at this level. Clarke-Salter: if he doesn't go, what a player to have at your disposal. Jimmy Dunne too. He played right-back, but at centre-back he's not a bad option.

"You've got to weigh it up and think is he going to improve the squad? You'd need to spend money on him. Is he worth it? I think we can do better than that. But it does depend on whether Clarke-Salter leaves. If he does, we'll probably be looking at a couple of central defenders. But I do think that we can do better than Humphreys.

"The recruitment process now, the way we want to go, I think we'd be looking elsewhere; maybe around Europe. Also at players that are at a better level. It's harsh to say, but if you're looking at players that have just been relegated to League One, it might not add up to where we want to be as a club.

"I think we can do better, especially if we're going to be spending money on players with the little amount of money that we have."

From New Year's Day onwards, QPR were a play-off team. They were the sixth-best team in the Championship in 2024, with a squad that was largely comprised of the players that people picked to go down at the start of the season.

2024 Championship table Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 21 21 45 2 Ipswich Town 21 20 42 3 Southampton 21 15 39 4 Norwich City 21 9 36 5 Leicester City 21 15 35 6 QPR 21 4 35

Marti Cifuentes has done an unbelievable job in the relatively short amount of time that he has had. To go and buy a relegated player that wasn't a standout player like a Viktor Johansson was for the Millers, for example, seems like a bit of a step backwards.

The Spaniard can lead this team to great things, but they have to give him some help. Humphreys doesn't feel like much of that.

Maybe Cifuentes is the one that has earmarked the Rotherham defender, and people may be proven wrong. It just feels like they need to be a bit more adventurous given how good the current custodian of the home dugout at Loftus Road is.