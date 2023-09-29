Highlights Reading confirm outstanding tax bill with HMRC, putting them under a transfer embargo again. Off-field issues continue for the Royals.

Financial mismanagement contributed to relegation last season, and penalties have put Reading in the bottom four this season.

Reading announce they have yet to pay a tax bill and are under a registration embargo. Owner invites offers for potential club sale.

Reading have confirmed that they have yet to settle an outstanding tax bill with HMRC, which has put them under a transfer embargo once again.

Reading’s off-field woes continue

The Royals troubles are unfortunately nothing new, as the financial mismanagement contributed to their relegation last season due to a points deduction.

And, it’s been more of the same in the current campaign, with several penalties meaning Ruben Selles’ side are in the bottom four.

There could be more to come as well, with Reading announcing on their official site that they have yet to pay a tax bill that was due last week. However, the lengthy statement did include some good news, as Dai Yongge reiterated his willingness to sell.

“Reading Football Club can confirm that a sum owed to HMRC and due by Friday 22nd September 2023 remains outstanding.

“In exceeding the default period, the club reported this breach and has again been placed under a registration embargo with immediate effect. It will remain in place until the breach has been remedied.

“On behalf of everyone at Reading Football Club, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to our community, our commercial partners, sponsors and suppliers and, most importantly, our fans - for your continued support and patience during this extremely challenging period.

“We also want to place on record the club’s appreciation to its staff who continue to represent the club admirably in increasingly demanding circumstances. We can confirm that the wage bill for September has been satisfied in full and in a timely fashion.

“The club continues to suffer significant cashflow issues and, in striving to establish sources of stable external investment, we can confirm that there has been significant interest from a number of parties seeking involvement in the club.

“Discussions and due diligence processes with a number of these potential investors continue apace. Our owner, Mr Dai, is openly inviting further credible offers of interest and declarations of intent from parties eager to pursue a potential sale of the club.”

What does this mean for Reading?

Obviously, the transfer embargo isn’t a massive issue at the moment with the window shut, but failure to pay the tax bill is. It will bring another winding up order from HMRC, and more to worry about the Reading fans.

Will Reading be taken over?

In the bigger picture, it’s clear that Reading need to be taken over, and the only crumb of comfort for the supporters is that there is interest in purchasing the Royals.

However, we know these things are never straightforward, but it’s something that simply has to happen if Reading are to progress and get out of the mess they are in.

What next for Reading?

The off-field uncertainty won’t be doing Selles any favours, but the reality is that he has been dealing with this since his appointment, and, generally, he is coping well.

The Berkshire outfit are only in the relegation zone due to the points deduction, so it’s unfair to criticise the players too much, but they will be desperate to get three points this weekend.

They are back in action on Saturday when they host Burton Albion.