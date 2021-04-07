‘We can but all pray this is true’, ‘Take Mark Ashton’ – Many Bristol City fans excited by fresh Ipswich development

American investors have completed their takeover of Ipswich Town and will look to appoint a UK-based CEO soon, which has drawn an excited response from Bristol City fans given Mark Ashton’s previous links to the job.

It was revealed in a club statement today that Marcus Evans had sold the club to US investment fund ORG through the newly-created company Gamechanger 20.

Former West Bromwich Albion CEO Mike O’Leary will become the new chairman of Ipswich and will be joined by a UK-based CEO with the statement from the club revealing that they hope to make an appointment shortly.

A report back in February indicated that the same American investors that have now completed a takeover of the club were keen to install Ashton, the current Robins CEO, to take over the day-to-day running of the club.

He is a controversial figure among the Ashton Gate faithful with much of his decision-making over the past 12 to 18 months drawing criticism.

Back in February, it was suggested that he is happy in his current role at City, which has held since 2016 having worked with the club in a consultancy capacity prior to that.

Stuart Watson from the East Anglian Daily Times reiterated the links to Ashton after the takeover was announced earlier today, which has caused a stir among Robins supporters.

It seems many are excited by the prospect of Ashton leaving the club…

On my knees, tears in my eyes if it’s Ashton https://t.co/AA5kkNBQLh — dons (@d0ns_) April 7, 2021

Ashton get out please https://t.co/zGGmmA46gQ — HNM 🦁 (@bcfcdylan1) April 7, 2021

We can but all pray this is true. https://t.co/eM4px7u0eo — Graham Clapp (@gmc_63) April 7, 2021

Take mark Ashton. Please let them have Ashton!!! — Bruton (@joshbruton21) April 7, 2021

I will drive Ashton to Ipswich — ket (@joeb69420) April 7, 2021

Take Mark Ashton 🤞🤞🤞🤞 — Rob (@UsuallyAnn0yed) April 7, 2021